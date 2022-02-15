ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer Reunites Laura Dern, Sam Neill And Jeff Goldblum

By Tricia Goss
Simplemost
Simplemost
 4 days ago

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The official trailer for “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the final film in the “Jurassic World” trilogy, was released Feb. 10 and aired during the Super Bowl, and fans were excited to see some familiar faces.

The preview for the sixth movie in the “Jurassic Park” franchise featured Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as paleontologist Alan Grant and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm. The trio from 1993’s original “Jurassic Park” has reunited and will try to tackle the latest dino disaster alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Universal Pictures shared the nearly 3-minute trailer on YouTube. Nearly halfway in, Settler and Grant meet again, and Malcolm is reintroduced just a short time later.

The upcoming film focuses on humans trying to live alongside dinosaurs, which had escaped Isla Nubar at the end of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” In an interview, Neill said that he was pleased to reprise his role from the original film and “Jurassic Park 3” for a number of reasons.

“First of all, to be with my old friends Laura [Dern] and Jeff [Goldblum], you know,” Neill told The Hollywood Reporter. “We were — this was in the middle of the pandemic — we were locked up in a hotel together in somewhat idyllic rural England and everyone all got on really well. The new cast I liked very much; and the established ‘Jurassic World’ cast, they’re just the nicest people. Bryce [Dallas Howard] and Chris [Pratt] are absolute sweethearts. Because we were so beleaguered by COVID at this point, we felt we were on our own brave enterprise in a way, and that brought us closer together than ever. It was really an unforgettable time and I’m very grateful for it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5JIA_0eF8OTnQ00
AP Photo/Joe Marquette

Filmmaker and co-writer Colin Trevorrow explained the decision to bring back Dern, Neill and Goldblum as major characters — not just in cameo appearances.

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” Trevorrow told media in 2020 during a roundtable PR event for the Netflix animated series “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.” “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie; it is very much an ensemble. That element — the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world we’ve really never seen before and not been able to witness until now is very exciting for me.”

“Jurassic World: Dominion” from Universal Pictures, which was delayed from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, comes to movie theaters on June 10.

“It’s going to be unquestionably big,” Neill told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s something that needs to be seen on a very big screen.”

Unlike some productions affected by the pandemic, “Jurassic World: Dominion” will not be available to stream right away. It is expected to debut on Peacock within four months of its release and then go to Amazon Prime after that.

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Lord give me the vibes of Al Pacino dancing alone on a Beverly Hills sidewalk

Everything is collapsing. The senators are insider trading. The algorithm is relentlessly selling the most tepid, flavorless version of your life back to you. The last remaining industries are meal delivery apps, “cloud software,” and threadbare money laundering schemes. Your account has been deducted a fee and you’re just now hearing about it for the first time. We fluctuate between rage and limp nihilism and back again, and while this column won’t fix that, it will provide you with a small good thing to appreciate, a recognition of something weird and valuable and beautiful, despite it all.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
E! News

Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

Watch: Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History. Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath. In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got "volatile" while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film's script for Scott's character to spit on Shia's shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion#Universal Pictures#Covid
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Hottest Celebs Over 40

Over the hill? More like over-the-top sexy! Some of Hollywood’s hottest and most glamorous stars — think Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman and Sofia Vergara — prove that some things get better with age. For Lopez, her age-defying beauty begins within. “Every day, I say, ‘I am youthful...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
Simplemost

‘Lucy And Desi’ Trailer Reveals Director Amy Poehler’s Deep Dive Into Their Relationship

The love just keeps coming for Lucy, with Amy Poehler paying homage to America’s favorite redhead in a new documentary, “Lucy and Desi.”. In the just-released trailer for “Lucy and Desi,” Poehler takes us inside the relationship between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, from before they were stars to when they ruled the small screen. Using old home videos, clips from the “I Love Lucy” TV show and audio tape recordings, plus new interviews with Carol Burnett, Bette Midler and the couple’s daughter and son, Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill and Desi Arnaz Jr., Poehler aims to show how their romance created one of the most iconic shows in television history.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Robert Pattinson Reveals Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Cried While Watching ‘The Batman’: Her Reaction ‘Changed the Entire Thing’ for Me

Moved to tears! Robert Pattinson revealed girlfriend Suki Waterhouse’s sweet response to seeing him on the big screen in The Batman for the first time. ”It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing [for me], because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” the actor, 35, recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, February 16. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!'”
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Zoe Saldaña and Billy Bob Thornton to Headline New Paramount+ Dramas From Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan

Click here to read the full article. The Taylor Sheridan Universe continues to expand at Paramount+. The streaming service has ordered two additional dramas from the prolific Yellowstone creator: Lioness starring Zoe Saldaña and Land Man starring Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton. Lioness, which counts Nicole Kidman as an executive producer, “is based on a real-life CIA program and follows a Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within,” according the official logline. “Saldaña plays Joe, a strong-willed, hard-nosed, station chief of the CIA’s Lioness program, tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns fans as she shares amazing news

Ali Wentworth sent shockwaves through her fanbase during the week as the television host revealed that she was releasing her own book. The star shared the news on Instagram, sharing the front cover of the book, that has been titled Ali's Well That Ends Well. The memoir will deal with how Ali coped with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as lessons that she learned throughout. But as always the mom-of-two has added her own comedic twist to the title, so you can expect to be laughing out loud.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Simplemost

Watch This Artist Sketch 3 Portraits At Once

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Most of us regular people are hard-pressed to turn out one piece of art...
MUSIC
Simplemost

‘Seinfeld’ Actress Kathryn Kates Has Died At 73

Kathryn Kates, an actress who appeared in “Law & Order: SVU,” “Orange Is the New Black” and “Seinfeld,” has died. According to USA Today and CNN, Kates’ reps at Headline Talent Agency said she died in Florida on Jan. 22 at the age of 73 after a battle with lung cancer.
CELEBRITIES
Simplemost

Simplemost

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy