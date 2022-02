Sometimes, the best way to reboot something doesn't involve a complete remake, but rather a complete embrace of what came before. Such is the case with Disney+'s upcoming feature Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers, a bonkers-looking cross-format comedy that will bring the beloved '90s animated series into live-action (mostly), with comedic heavy-hitters John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as the titular chipmunks. And as anyone can see in the newly released trailer above, the film is something of a love letter to fans of both Disney and animation. And it features an all-too-rare cameo from none other than Roger Rabbit himself!

