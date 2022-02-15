ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes Issues Statement On His AEW Departure, Tony Khan Comments

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Rhodes has been a key figure in All Elite Wrestling ever since the company was first announced, but he’s been pretty open about his free agent status. The former TNT Champion has reportedly been working without an AEW contract since December, and he issued the following statement today confirming he’s...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Backstage Details on What Led to Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

– As previously reported, the pro wrestling world has been shocked to its core with the news that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have departed from AEW. Additionally, word has also surfaced that Cody Rhodes’ camp is having talks with WWE about a potential return. Fightful Select released a report with some additional details on what led to today’s shocking announcement.
WWE
ComicBook

Details on Why Cody Rhodes Chose to Leave AEW, Possible WWE Return

Cody Rhodes is officially gone from AEW, as confirmed by statements both he and Tony Khan gave on Tuesday morning. Sean Ross Sapp then dropped a report via Fightful Select shedding some light on the situation. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a three-time TNT Champion and an executive vice president, saw his latest contract end at the beginning of 2022 and he personally confirmed his free agency status after dropping the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara in a Ladder Match on the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dynamite.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Tony Schiavone
Person
Brandi Rhodes
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Chris Jericho
wrestlinginc.com

Austin Theory Reacts To Brock Lesnar Selfie From WWE RAW

Austin Theory says getting beat up by Brock Lesnar was worth it because he took one of his best selfies yet on WWE TV – with The Beast himself. This week’s RAW featured an in-ring segment with the WWE Title Elimination Chamber participants delivering the final build for Saturday’s big match in Saudi Arabia. The segment featured Theory, Lesnar, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Riddle.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was More Than A Financial Situation

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes stunned the wrestling world when it was announced that the couple would be leaving All Elite Wrestling. The pair were with AEW from the start, serving in on-screen and backstage roles as EVP and Chief Brand Officer respectively. The speculation over the reasons for their departure has already reached a fever pitch.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Cody Rhodes & Tony Khan Recently Had A Falling Out

TMZ is reporting that Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan recently had a falling out, which apparently played a part in Cody and Brandi leaving AEW. The report stated, “Sources tell us there was a fallout between Cody and Tony recently … as Khan’s visibility within the company grew.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Tnt Champion#Chicken#Mjf#Vanilla Solo#Warner Media
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Expected To Come To Contract Agreement With Cody Rhodes

As previously noted, Cody and Brandi Rhodes have officially exited AEW, thus potentially paving the way for one or both to return to WWE. In a new update, it appears that possibility could be realized sooner rather than later. According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, a source “fully anticipates” WWE and...
WWE
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair has put WWE in trouble

WWE will change the segment of the contract signing, and subsequent brawl between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, recorded last Friday. This is a segment that will air next Friday night at SmackDown, but which, like the rest of the episode, has actually already happened. WWE had to record the...
WWE
FanSided

WWE rumors: Huge WrestleMania return possible for Kevin Owens program

Multiple reports indicate that WWE is trying to get a huge opponent to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. WrestleMania 38 is on the horizon, and is set to take place across Apr. 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With the event taking place across two nights, it sounds as though WWE is planning on pulling out all of the stops for it.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Says He Was So Happy When WWE Released Him

The last few years have been pretty crazy for the world of professional wrestling as WWE has released many Superstars and some of them have since gone on to join All Elite Wrestling. Former WWE United States Champion Miro was released from WWE in April of 2020, but he has...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/14/22): Brock Lesnar Returns, Damian Priest Defends US Title Against AJ Styles + More!

— Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley alongside MVP make their way to the ring. Lashley says before he tries to walk into WrestleMania as WWE Champion, he has to win the most brutal match in WWE, the elimination chamber. Lashley says the chamber destroys lives and shortens careers...but so does he. Lashley says he's destroyed every single person who's stepped in front of him. MVP says he's done some calculations and the WWE Champion has a roughly 16% chance of winning the chamber and while that doesn't sound very good...until you factor in that Seth Freakin' Rollins, the phenomenal AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory and not even The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar are almighty. MVP says when you factor in the almighty component, that 16% becomes 100% of leaving Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion. Seth Rollins' music interrupts and he makes his way to the ring. Rollins says Lashley looks great but the bad news is he doesn't look as great as he does. Rollins says as of this moment, Lashley is the WWE Champion but the bad news is it won't be for very long. Rollins says nobody in the chamber can beat Lashley other then 'The Visionary' Seth Freakin' Rollins. MVP says if he keeps running is mouth, he won't even make it to the chamber. Riddle's music hits and here comes The Original Bro. Riddle asks Rollins if the elimination chamber is just one giant quiz bowl. Riddle says the last time he was in a tight spot like the chamber was in a gas station bathroom and he got out of that situation which makes him confident that he's going to win the chamber match and become WWE Champion. Riddle says after the chamber, he and Randy Orton will reclaim the RAW Tag Team Titles and he'll be a double champion. Riddle invites Lashley and MVP to he and Orton's 'Broga Party'. Riddle says Rollins can't come to the party because he needs to get ready for his match against Orton but since Lashley doesn't have a match tonight, he should throw on a toga and come to the 'Broga Party'. Austin Theory now comes out and says Vince McMahon taught him that apologies are just weaknesses and he's going to put all of Vince's theories to work in the chamber match and he'll become the WWE Champion...and of course, out comes AJ Styles. AJ asks Theory what he's talking about and Theory's lips have been shoved up Vince's ass for so long that he doesn't make sense anymore. AJ says that the odds aren't in anyone's favor and you don't walk out the same as you walked in when it comes to a match like the elimination chamber. AJ says nobody, including Lashley will stop him from having a defining WrestleMania moment. AJ says Riddle has a sweet toga and much like Riddle, he has a chance to become a double champion because he faces Damian Priest tonight for the US Title and when he wins the chamber, he'll get the WWE Title as well. Riddle invites AJ to his 'Broga Party', Lashley interrupts, says Theory's too wet behind the ears to compete, calls Rollins a fake visionary because if he was a visionary, he would've already foreseen that he won't win the chamber, he tells Riddle to get off his high come back to reality and then tells AJ that he hates to break it to him, but he's not getting his WrestleMania moment. Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar and The Beast makes his way to the ring. Lesnar gets in the ring, takes off his jacket and hat, laughs at Theory and puts it on him then gets into Lashley's face. Theory attacks Lesnar who quickly dispatches him with a pair of German suplexes, the rest of the ring clears and Lesnar plants Theory with an F-5. Lesnar takes Theory's phone and takes a selfie with Theory's motionless body and we cut backstage where we see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Montez says everyone in the chamber is in trouble except Brock Lesnar. Montez and Angelo run down tonight's card and then they turn their attention to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and then make their way to the ring.
WWE
ComicBook

Ronda Rousey's Upcoming WWE SmackDown Segment Reportedly Required Editing

Ronda Rousey will team with Naomi to face Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber coming up this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Because of the long travel schedule, WWE has already taped this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which featured a contract signing segment between the four women. Unfortunately, footage from the segment has already made its way online via fan recordings and it appears something went wrong with the interaction between Rousey and Flair.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Reveals What His Relationship With Vince McMahon Is Really Like

When Brock Lesnar first joined WWE he was quickly pushed to the top of the card, but it wasn’t long before he decided to part ways with the company. It seemed that there was bad blood between the two sides, but Brock returned to WWE in 2012 and he’s had a successful working relationship with the company ever since.
WWE
The Spun

Wrestling Couple Announces ‘Shocking’ Career Move Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, the wrestling community was shocked to learn two of the biggest parts of All Elite Wrestling are leaving. All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President Cody and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes are out. Cody Rhodes issued a statement confirming the shocking news this morning. “I have loved...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE Talk About A Cody Rhodes Return

Cody Rhodes has been working as a free agent for AEW since the turn of the year, and that has led to speculation on what he will do next. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted Cody Rhodes has not been under contract with AEW since the end of December. Initially, it was believed he would definitely be re-signing with the company. However, it was noted that his status is up in the air.
WWE
ComicBook

Ronda Rousey's Match at Elimination Chamber is Reportedly Getting a Bizarre Stipulation

Ronda Rousey will team with Naomi to face Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at the Elimination Chamber this coming Saturday. Spoilers from the taped edition of this week's SmackDown have already confirmed the pair had their (rather awkward) contract signing, but according to PWInsider a small but significant detail was left out of those spoilers — Rousey will have to wrestle the match with one hand tied behind her back.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy