Dunkirk, NY

ImmunityBio completes deal for Athenex facility

Observer
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, announced Tuesday it has completed acquisition of the leasehold interest in pharmaceutical manufacturing space in Dunkirk from global pharmaceutical company Athenex, Inc. The new state-of-the-art biotech production facility includes clean rooms for upstream and downstream manufacturing activities, as well as fill and finish...

www.observertoday.com

Dunkirk, NY
Business
Dunkirk, NY
Industry
City
Dunkirk, NY
