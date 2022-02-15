ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

AHA News: Does Kindness Equal Happiness and Health?

KULR8
 4 days ago

Elkhart Truth

AHA News: Want a Healthier Valentine's Day? More Hugs and Kisses

FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Too much Valentine candy probably won't be good for your health. But the heart-centric holiday's hugs and kisses are a different story. "We crave social connection and human touch," said Ashley Thompson, a social psychologist and associate professor at the University...
Elkhart Truth

AHA News: The Legacy of Dr. Daniel Hale Williams, a Heart Surgery Pioneer

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In July 1893, James Cornish was admitted to Chicago's Provident Hospital with a knife wound to his chest, stemming from a barroom brawl. He needed surgery, but medical professionals at the time believed operating on the heart was too dangerous. That...
Elkhart Truth

AHA News: Newlywed Had Stroke at 27 – And Still Doesn't Know Why

FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- A week after her honeymoon, Caroline Goggin was telling a story to her husband, Travis Eldridge, as they cleaned up after breakfast in their home in Massachusetts. Goggin, then a reporter and anchor for WPRI-TV in Providence, Rhode Island, was placing...
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Wyoming News

AHA News: Quick Attention Saved Construction Foreman During Heart Attack

FRIDAY, Feb. 4, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- At 4:30 a.m. on a Monday morning last spring, Peter Denton got up in darkness, dressed and jumped in his pickup truck. The drive to his work site in Detroit took a little more than an hour. As a construction foreman working on a new bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, Peter often clocked in six days a week, working up to 11 hours each shift. ...
KULR8

AHA News: Damage From Preeclampsia May Be Seen Decades Later In the Eyes

AHA News: Damage From Preeclampsia May Be Seen Decades Later In the Eyes. TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Women who develop a type of high blood pressure during pregnancy show signs of damage to the small blood vessels in the eye by middle age, according to new research. The findings suggest small vessel, or microvascular, disease may account for their increased risk of heart disease later in life.
KULR8

AHA News: A Heart Attack Interrupted Her Wedding Day

AHA News: A Heart Attack Interrupted Her Wedding Day. MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Tess Robinson sat in the lobby of the spa at her resort in Negril, Jamaica, waiting for a manicure and pedicure appointment. That evening at sunset, she and her boyfriend of seven years, Josh Oiler, were finally getting married.
InspireMore

‘She’s the kid you see biting her parents. You think, ‘Thank god she’s not mine.’ I would not purchase again.’: Mom ‘salutes’ parents with ‘feral’ children

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My second child came into this world so harmoniously. She fed well, she slept like an angel, she was perfect. After my first no sleeper, boob rejecter, I truly felt like I was hashtag ‘blessed.’ I hit the jackpot.
MarketWatch

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine more likely to be prescribed in Republican counties, study finds

A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
KULR8

Brain Injuries May Be Driving Higher Death Rate for U.S. Veterans

Brain Injuries May Be Driving Higher Death Rate for U.S. Veterans. WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- At one time, military veterans were typically healthier than the average American. But a new study finds that vets who have served since 9/11 have higher than average death rates -- especially those with a history of brain injury.
MedicineNet.com

Which Salt Is Good for High Blood Pressure?

Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
