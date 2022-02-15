AHA News: Does Kindness Equal Happiness and Health?

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- After years of advocating for women's heart health, Susan Lucci wasn't taking her own advice. One night in January, discomfort was radiating around her rib cage. She was short of breath. Something definitely wasn't right.
FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Too much Valentine candy probably won't be good for your health. But the heart-centric holiday's hugs and kisses are a different story. "We crave social connection and human touch," said Ashley Thompson, a social psychologist and associate professor at the University...
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In July 1893, James Cornish was admitted to Chicago's Provident Hospital with a knife wound to his chest, stemming from a barroom brawl. He needed surgery, but medical professionals at the time believed operating on the heart was too dangerous. That...
A quick Google search of "Black person fired for hair" will pull up an alarming 98.2 billion search results. While the natural-hair movement has gained traction over the past several years, the workplace has been slow to embrace twists, cornrows, locs, braids, and other protective Black hairstyles. In White Plains,...
An Australian couple says they had only met three times in person before experiencing the miracle of birth together. In a viral TikTok video that has garnered over 1.3 million views, Alyssa Hodges of Brisbane, said Max Silvy was by her side at the hospital when she gave birth to her son Ollie, despite only matching on Tinder eight weeks prior.
FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- A week after her honeymoon, Caroline Goggin was telling a story to her husband, Travis Eldridge, as they cleaned up after breakfast in their home in Massachusetts. Goggin, then a reporter and anchor for WPRI-TV in Providence, Rhode Island, was placing...
FRIDAY, Feb. 4, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- At 4:30 a.m. on a Monday morning last spring, Peter Denton got up in darkness, dressed and jumped in his pickup truck. The drive to his work site in Detroit took a little more than an hour.
As a construction foreman working on a new bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, Peter often clocked in six days a week, working up to 11 hours each shift.
...
AHA News: Damage From Preeclampsia May Be Seen Decades Later In the Eyes. TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Women who develop a type of high blood pressure during pregnancy show signs of damage to the small blood vessels in the eye by middle age, according to new research. The findings suggest small vessel, or microvascular, disease may account for their increased risk of heart disease later in life.
Do remember the first time your parents let you stay home alone? Such liberating times!. I didn't realize each state has laws that establish the minimum age a child can legally be left home alone. As a kid growing up in Massachusetts, I was never left home alone too often....
AHA News: A Heart Attack Interrupted Her Wedding Day. MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Tess Robinson sat in the lobby of the spa at her resort in Negril, Jamaica, waiting for a manicure and pedicure appointment. That evening at sunset, she and her boyfriend of seven years, Josh Oiler, were finally getting married.
Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My second child came into this world so harmoniously. She fed well, she slept like an angel, she was perfect. After my first no sleeper, boob rejecter, I truly felt like I was hashtag ‘blessed.’ I hit the jackpot.
A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
Brain Injuries May Be Driving Higher Death Rate for U.S. Veterans. WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- At one time, military veterans were typically healthier than the average American. But a new study finds that vets who have served since 9/11 have higher than average death rates -- especially those with a history of brain injury.
Supplements for Menopausal Symptoms — Solutions or Snake Oil?. FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women struggling with the change of life often head to the supplements section of their pharmacy to deal with menopause symptoms like hot flashes and sleeplessness.
Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
Comments / 0