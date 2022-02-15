ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Please hold: Pricey way to jump IRS phone line at tax time

By FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON — If there's one thing that pains everyone trying to reach the IRS at tax time, it's being stuck on endless hold. E. Martin Davidoff's accounting firm spends upwards of $5,000 a year to a company that can zip him and others to the front of the line to get...

