One day after the Russian government said it was moving some troops away from the border of Ukraine, U.S. officials said the opposite seems to be happening. “Unfortunately, there’s a difference between what Russia says and what it does, and what we’re seeing is no meaningful pullback,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Wednesday morning. “On the contrary, we continue to see forces, especially forces that would be in the vanguard of any renewed aggression against Ukraine, continuing to be at the border, to mass at the border.”

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 21 HOURS AGO