A home located on North White Fox Road sustained extensive damage Thursday afternoon due to a fire in the home. According to Fire Chief Charles Stansfield, the Webster City Fire Department was called to assist the Woolstock Fire Department shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at the residential fire which was believed to have started in the kitchen. Upon arrival, the Webster City firefighters found smoke coming from the two-story single family dwelling. Stansfield said the crew began the fire attack, shut down the utilities and conducted a search of the structure to determine if anyone was inside. They found no one in the home.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO