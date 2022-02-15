ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

National Museum of US Air Force to host touring da Vinci machine exhibit

northwestgeorgianews.com
 2 days ago

Feb. 15—The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host a new special exhibit featuring a hands-on display of full-size...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

dayton.com

Plane talks, open aircraft return to Air Force Museum

Open aircraft and plane talks are returning to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Visitors will have a chance to explore inside the McDonnell Douglas F-4C Phantom II from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Air Force Museum said. ExploreUD to sign promise to support for Reserve,...
DAYTON, OH
CNET

Endless incredible aircraft at the National Museum of the United States Air Force

The National Museum of the US Air Force near Dayton, Ohio, is one of the largest and most impressive air museums in the world. In multiple hangars at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the museum presents a roughly chronological history of aviation. All the aircraft are in impeccable condition, even this 100-year-old Caproni Ca. 36 bomber from World War I.
MUSEUMS
pinedaleroundup.com

Da Vinci’s horse: Rare horse sculpture rests in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — In 1493, Italian nobles gasped as Leonardo da Vinci unveiled a towering clay horse at a wedding event hosted by the Duke of Milan. They marveled at its size, 24 feet. But this was only a preview of the final bronze sculpture. For a statue commissioned by...
SHERIDAN, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Da Vinci
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
Dayton Daily News

Air Force Museum to host free virtual Read Across America program

Registration is open for a free virtual Read Across America program at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The program will feature four aviation-themed books targeting second- and third-grade classrooms. Each registrant will receive a YouTube link to an 8- to 15-minute video, which includes the book reading...
South Philly Review

Da Vinci Art Alliance debuts pandemic-inspired exhibit

A new exhibit at the Da Vinci Art Alliance examines how isolation and the pandemic as a whole have affected individuals. Titled “Moral Obligation,” photographer Ellen Rosenberg and painter Aaron Kalinay are looking to share their individual perspectives on how the pandemic has elicited a change in how people view the world and how it is translated through art. The exhibit also aims to show viewers how two artists can comprehend the same experience in different ways.
MUSEUMS
ladowntownnews.com

Grammy Museum exhibit explores the nation’s turbulent past

The Grammy Museum has unveiled a new exhibit, “Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom,” an auditory and visual display that spans time and genre from the American Revolution to the civil rights movement of the 1960s and the continued fight against racial injustice in America. It tells the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Abdul Ghani

DA Vinci's Airscrew Works As a Quadcopter

A graduate student in the US has presented a working Quadcopter that uses four Da Vinci propellers. Leonardo da Vinci's drawing of the air screw (CC-By 3.0)Image From Commons Wikipedia.
leadvilleherald

Mining museum opens reclamation exhibit

With a new year comes a new exhibit. The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum (NMHFM) recently completed installation of a new exhibit focused on the essential efforts of mine site reclamation. This exhibit explains different methods of reclamation, the process of returning mined lands back to beneficial use,...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Four new solo exhibits at the Delaplaine Center

Feb. 16—Four new solo art exhibitions from regional artists are on view at the Delaplaine Arts Center in downtown Frederick. Kristina Penhoet, of Washington, D.C., created unique, site-specific felt and mixed-media sculptures for her exhibition "Echo of Memory." Penhoet employs traditional and modern felt-making with the incorporation of other materials in the creation of her work. Her choice of medium reinforces her themes and the tactile and visceral qualities of her work. With repeating biomorphic forms, Penhoet's work is often inspired by the human body and designed to invoke an emotional response.
VISUAL ART
coastalreview.org

Two coastal museums to host exhibit highlighting rural US

Two coastal history museums will host the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, or SITES, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” an exhibition examining the evolving landscape of rural America tours. North Carolina Humanities, in cooperation with Sites, is bringing the exhibit to the state in late 2022 and early...
MUSEUMS
dornob.com

Da Vinci’s 530-Year-Old Helicopter Design Adapted for a Working Drone

In the 1480s, Italian Renaissance artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci came up with an ingenious design for an “aerial screw.” A rotor in the shape of a helix measuring about 13 feet in diameter, the rudimentary flying machine would theoretically lift into the air when rotated. Back then, knowledge of aerodynamics was limited, and the materials da Vinci had to work with consisted of reeds and starch-covered linen fabric, so his invention never got off the ground in his lifetime.
ENGINEERING
bigcountryhomepage.com

National WASP WWII Museum to honor Betty Berkstresser in new exhibit

This Saturday The National WASP WWII Museum in Sweetwater is unveiling a new temporary exhibit honoring Houston WASP Betty Heinrich Berkstresser. We learn her story and how you can see the exhibit. A Love Letter To Aviation: A WASP In The Spotlight. Featuring Betty Heinrich Berkstresser 43-W-4 National WASP WWII...
SWEETWATER, TX
midfloridanewspapers.com

February exhibitions at the Polk Museum of Art

Here are February events and exhibitions at the Polk Museum of Art. •The Art of the Highwaymen: From the Woodsby Family Collection. On view Feb. 12 through May 22. Starting in the 1950s, a period when America was still in the throes of segregation, the Highwaymen defied all odds. A prodigious group of twenty-six African-American painters who plied their trade painting Florida’s landscapes, the Highwaymen discovered success in simplicity, finding a niche to call their own, producing more than 200,000 works, and achieving incredible widespread popularity in the process. This large-scale academic exhibition drawn entirely from the Woodsby family's private collection revisits the Highwaymen, examining their legacy and key place in art history, studying the complete story of their rise and seeking answers for their unexpected mass appeal. Finally, Florida art that was once deemed lowbrow and rejected from museums and galleries but celebrated widely by eager consumers receives its moment in the sun, right here in Lakeland.
POLK COUNTY, FL
travelawaits.com

Immersive Picasso Exhibit Makes Its U.S. Premiere This Week

First it was Vincent van Gogh, and now Pablo Picasso is in the spotlight. Make that a giant spotlight. Imagine Picasso, an immersive, multimedia experience produced by the same creative team behind the Imagine Van Gogh immersive exhibit, is set to make its U.S. debut on Wednesday, February 9, at Skylight at The Armory. The exhibition made its debut in Lyon, France, before moving to Quebec, Vancouver, and now San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hypebae

The Brooklyn Museum To Host an Exhibition in Honor of Virgil Abloh

The Brooklyn Museum announced that it will host an exhibition in memory of the late Virgil Abloh. The event is a sequel to the explorative matter showcased in “Figures of Speech” — curated by Michael Darling and Antwaun Sargent. “Figures of Speech” featured a range of mediums...
BROOKLYN, NY

