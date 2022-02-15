ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police arrest suspect in weekend homicide

By Elise Kaplan, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
 2 days ago

Feb. 15—Homicide detectives have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a friend at an apartment party over the weekend. Kaya Brown, 20, is charged with an open count of murder. He has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. It's unclear who his attorney will be....

