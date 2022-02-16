ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns amid Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

By Justin Vallejo
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OPmy_0eF8Fzb500

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticisms of his handling of the “Freedom Convoy” protests that have encircled Canada’s capital city, according to government officials.

Ottawa City Councillor Riley Brockington confirmed the resignation, saying on Twitter that an official announcement would be made by the Police Services Board following a meeting with the Ottawa City on Tuesday afternoon.

It comes after two weeks of demonstrations by “Freedom Convoy” truckers protesting the government’s Covid-19 mandates.

The inability of Ottawa to disperse the protesters led Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to give himself emergency powers to end the dissent against his government’s policies.

Follow live updates in the Canadian trucker convoy

Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the Emergencies Act would give police authority to begin towing away vehicles.

“We need law enforcement to take the reins, to utilize the Emergencies Act and to enforce,” he said late Monday after Trudeau announced he was invoking the law. “We have given new powers to police and we need them to do the job now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15aeD5_0eF8Fzb500

The authority allows the Trudeau government to make protests illegal at border crossings, airports and in Ottawa; as well as freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts; suspend their licenses, and target crowd-funding sites being used to donate to them.

It also can also force tow truck drivers who support the protests to move the big rigs against out of intersections and neighbourhoods.

Mr Mendicino said they were still working out the final details on where the prohibited zones will be, while Ontario Premier Doug Ford added police would move in within the next few days or “hopefully sooner”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Toobeornottobe
2d ago

Fantastic, don’t let Trudeau use “ Emergencies Act” because he can’t thump his little chest anymore. marshal Law…. Really! All of the them should resign

Reply
4
Related
BBC

Family who died in freezing cold by US-Canada border identified

Canadian authorities believe the deaths of four Indian nationals found steps away from the Canada-US border are connected to a human smuggling scheme. Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishailben Patel, 37, and their children Vihangi, 11, and Dharkmik, 3, died from exposure due to the frigid cold in Manitoba, Canada. Temperatures dropped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ottawa police chief says ‘significant’ funding of truckers’ protest comes from US

Ottawa’s police chief says a “significant” amount of funding for the Canadian truckers’ protest has poured in from sympathisers in the United States.Thousands of demonstrators from across the country have occupied the city’s downtown area since last week to try and force a change to the country’s vaccine mandates.A GoFundMe account set up to back the Freedom Convoy has raised more than $10m, but a notice on it now says that it has been paused as the website reviews it to “ensure it complies with out terms of service and applicable laws and regulations.”“We are now aware of a...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ford
Person
Marco Mendicino
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Peter Sloly
mediaite.com

CNN Sounds Alarm as Trucker Convoy Completely Blockades Busiest U.S.-Canada Bridge: This ‘Isn’t Something Biden Can Ignore’

The massive protest underway in Ottawa and across Canada began with truck drivers objecting to vaccine mandates in their profession before expanding to a much larger rejection of almost all covid restrictions. On Tuesday, it is the “Freedom Convoy” truckers in the forefront again, as the busiest bridge between the United States and Canada has been brought to a standstill by dozens of trucks.
ADVOCACY
fox40jackson.com

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to “shut down” Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Police Authority#Freedom Convoy#The Police Services Board#Canadian#Ontario#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer calls the Freedom Convoy an 'illegal blockade', says they don't have a right to block bridges and calls on the Canadian government to resolve the situation as soon as possible

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday slammed the 'Freedom Convoy' for its 'illegal blockade' of the Ambassador Bridge linking the United States and Canada, saying the protesting truckers were causing an economic crisis in her state. 'We are at an economic crisis in this moment because of this illegal blockade,'...
POLITICS
Fox News

Hannity predicts outcome of Canada's 'Freedom Convoy'

Sean Hannity predicted the truckers in Canada's "Freedom Convoy" will "win in the end" during Friday's opening monologue. "The cowardly Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with government officials in Ontario … they're now threatening these peaceful protesters," Hannity said. "You know, the guys that were the heroes of the pandemic … with a massive $100,000 fines, one-year prison time — they want to seize their trucks and their licenses and pretty much destroy their lives."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AFP

Canada province lifts all Covid restrictions amid protests

Canada's Saskatchewan province announced Tuesday the lifting of all Covid restrictions including wearing of masks and proof of vaccination for indoor dining -- as truckers continued occupying Ottawa with similar demands. Moe, who contracted Covid last month, has endorsed a convoy of truckers that converged on Ottawa to call for an end to vaccine mandates for travel between Canada and the United States.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Canada police seen getting tough as trucker protests continue

OTTAWA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - As the protest against the Canadian government’s health measures and vaccine mandates entered an eleventh day on Monday, police have threatened to clamp down after facing criticism for lack of action that has crippled the national capital. The "Freedom Convoy" consisting largely of truckers...
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

507K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy