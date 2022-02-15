Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg to host 'American Song Contest' on 9NEWS

Before we hear what Snoop has for us, you should know that the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme has an actual name. It’s “Frolic” by Italian film composer, Luciano Michelini who first used it in a film called La Bellissima Estate aka The Beautiful Summer back in 1974. Larry David discovered it by accident when he heard it being used in a bank commercial. From there, he had an assistant track it down in case he might need it someday. That day came in 2000 when Curb Your Enthusiasm went into production.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO