Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg to host 'American Song Contest' on 9NEWS

Hey now, hey now! Kelly Clarkson opened her talk show on Tuesday (Feb. 1) with a beautiful rendition of Crowded House‘s “Don’t Dream It’s Over.”. “There is freedom within, there is freedom without/ Try to catch the deluge in a paper cup/ There’s a battle ahead, many battles are lost/ But you’ll never see the end of the road while you’re traveling with me/ Hey now, hey now, don’t dream it’s over/ Hey now, hey now, when the world comes in/ They come, they come/ To build a wall between us/ We know they won’t win,” she crooned over floating harmonies from her backup singers.
