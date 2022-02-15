ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ministers warned people will be ‘flying blind’ on Covid if free tests scrapped

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lomnh_0eF8DsLa00

Ministers are being warned that the public could be left “flying blind” on Covid following reports free lateral flow and PCR tests are set to be scrapped next week.

The change will mean everyone – including vulnerable people, children and health and care workers – will have to pay to access tests for the virus, according to LBC.

The radio station reported that the plans are part of the Government’s “living with Covid” strategy, to be launched on Monday.

It added that, going forward, it is believed the spread of the virus in the community will be monitored by surveillance schemes, such as from the Office for National Statistics.

The Government has previously said “universal free provision” of LFTs will come to an end at some stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STMAY_0eF8DsLa00

“Individuals and businesses using the tests will bear the cost,” it said in a document published in autumn last year.

Responding to Tuesday’s reports, a Government spokesperson said no decisions had yet been made on free testing.

Liberal Democrat MP and health spokesperson, Daisy Cooper , said scrapping free tests while case rates were “still sky high” would “leave the public and scientists flying blind”.

“If there’s one sure-fire way to put the country at risk of another lockdown, it’s scrapping all the warning lights like this,” she said.

The Government must guarantee free lateral flow tests so people can do the right thing and keep others safe, not make it harder to do so.

Daisy Cooper MP, Lib Dem health spokesperson

“It will also be impossible for the immunosuppressed to take ‘personal responsibility’ for assessing their risk if there’s no actual data on the level of risk in their community.

“Charging for essential tests would hit those who can least afford it hardest, at a time when families are already being clobbered by rising taxes and soaring energy bills.”

She added: “The Government must guarantee free lateral flow tests so people can do the right thing and keep others safe, not make it harder to do so.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19EeGo_0eF8DsLa00

Meanwhile, Ian Blackford , leader of the SNP group at Westminster, called on the UK Government to confirm it will continue to fund Covid testing for devolved nations.

“Any changes to testing must be guided by expert public health advice via CMOs (chief medical officers) – not imposed on a whim to appease Tory backbenchers gunning for Boris Johnson,” he tweeted.

In its autumn and winter plan, published in September 2021, the Government said: “Rapid asymptomatic testing is an important tool to help reduce the spread of the virus, while supporting people to manage their own risk and the risks to others.

“The Government will therefore continue to provide the public with access to free lateral flow tests in the coming months.”

It added: “At a later stage, as the Government’s response to the virus changes, universal free provision of LFDs (lateral flow devices) will end, and individuals and businesses using the tests will bear the cost.

“The Government will engage widely on the form of this model as it is developed, recognising that rapid testing could continue to have an important, ongoing role to play in future.”

A Government spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We’ve previously set out that we’ll keep the provision of free testing under review as the Government’s response to Covid-19 changes.

“No decisions have been made on the provision of free testing. Everyone can continue to get free tests and we are continuing to encourage people to use rapid tests when they need them.

“Testing continues to play an important role in helping people live their day-to-day lives, keep businesses running and keep young people in school.”

Comments / 0

Related
Sunderland Echo

Major changes to Covid travel rules from today as testing is scrapped

Coronavirus travel rules for people arriving in the UK from abroad are today being significantly relaxed. The changes have sparked a huge surge in holiday bookings, with hundreds of thousands of Brits embarking on a half-term getaway now the simplified rules are in place. But what are the new travel...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Greece to scrap negative COVID test demand for travellers

ATHENS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Greece will allow tourists with a European vaccination certificate to enter the country without having to show a negative test for COVID-19 from Feb. 7, the tourism and health ministries said on Friday. The Mediterranean country, which relies heavily on tourism, has been gradually easing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Blackford
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Minister hints free lateral flow tests to be scrapped as part of ‘revised’ plan

A minister has hinted that Boris Johnson is likely to announce an end to the provision of free lateral flow tests when he outlines his “living with Covid” plan next week.James Heappey, the armed forces minister, said it was time to “reconsider” whether some pandemic measures should remain in place as he argued Britons need to “change behaviours” in the face of future coronavirus variants potentially being less threatening.The Prime Minister is set to outline his post-pandemic plan of action when Parliament returns from a short recess on Monday, having already stated he will aim within days of his statement...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid in Wales: England alone cannot end free tests - minister

"England alone" cannot decide to scale back or end free lateral flow tests for Covid, Wales' health minister has said. Eluned Morgan warned such a move for England, by UK ministers, would affect Wales, which had paid for many tests already. Wales, and the other devolved governments, had sent "clear...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Lbc#Government#Democrat
Daily Mail

SAGE condemns Boris's plans to ditch Covid rules: Subgroup of advisers warn scrapping compulsory isolation and free testing will 'increase anxiety', hide future outbreaks and force poor people to work while infected

No10's scientific advisers have condemned Boris Johnson's plans start living with Covid like it is the flu by lifting all restrictions in a fortnight, warning it could create 'anxiety' and disproportionately affect poor people. A SAGE subcommittee told the Government to consider the 'unintended consequences' before taking the unprecedented decision...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

UK scraps Covid tests as half-term getaway begins

Hong Kong's ruling executive has pledged to continue with its "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy amid a record number of new Covid infections. Health authorities say new daily infections rose to at least 1,325 cases on Friday, up from Wednesday's previous high of 1,161. Hong Kong's attempt to mimic mainland China...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
The Independent

7,000 Covid air purifiers promised for classrooms still not delivered as half term ends

The government has still not delivered the 7,000 air purifiers it promised to help make schools Covid-safe, ahead of pupils returning from their half term break. During the Christmas holidays ministers said the machines would be sent to schools to help improve ventilation in classrooms, but hundreds are still missing in action.Opposition MPs said government “penny pinching” was to blame and that the promised number of purifiers was too few to cover 30,000 classrooms to begin with. Government scientists have said since May 2020 that improvements to ventilation in indoor settings like schools are essential to stopping the spread of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg dismisses mounting evidence Brexit is damaging trade

Jacob Rees-Mogg has dismissed mounting evidence that Brexit has hit trade, arguing it has in fact been a “success”.The Tory MP, who was appointed Brexit opportunities minister last week, said evidence that trade had been damaged by Britain’s exit from the EU was “few and far between”.Yet the MP’s comments appear at odds with new figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday which show UK exports to EU countries shrunk by a record £20bn in just 20 months.UK to EU exports fell 12 per cent between January and December of last year, compared to the previous year...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government scraps ‘golden visas’ for wealthy foreign investors

So-called “golden visas” for wealthy foreign investors have been scrapped by the Government amid “security concerns”.The tier 1 investor visa route will be shut to all new applicants from all nationalities with “immediate effect”, the Home Office said, adding that some cases had “given rise to security concerns, including people acquiring their wealth illegitimately and being associated with wider corruption”.Those eligible for the visa, launched in 2008, must have at least £2 million in investment funds in active and trading UK registered companies and have a UK bank account.Successful applicants can work or study in the UK for up to five...
IMMIGRATION
travelmole.com

Portugal scraps Covid tests for fully vaccinated arrivals

Visitors arriving in mainland Portugal now do not have to present a negative Covid-19 test if they are fully vaccinated. Validity of the vaccination certificate is 270 days from the last dose. Additionally, people who have contracted Covid within the last 180 days and can show a recovery certificate are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Portugal scraps some virus restrictions as pandemic abates

Portugal’s government announced Thursday it is winding down its coronavirus pandemic restrictions, following the path of other European countries where a surge in cases blamed on the omicron variant is ebbing.Among the requirements being scrapped are: isolation if a close contact tests positive, limits on the number of people gathering in public areas, producing a digital vaccination certificate to gain entry to restaurants and other venues, and proof of a negative test to enter sports events, bars and discotheques.However, face masks must still be worn indoors and a digital vaccination certificate must be shown to enter the country and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government refuses to reveal how much money it has spent on Covid tests

The government is refusing to say how much public money it has spent on Covid-19 tests – claiming the information is "commercially sensitive" and thus confidential.The veil of secrecy over the use of taxpayer cash comes amid reports that the ministers are planning to end the distribution of free testing kits.The stonewalling over how money was spent has raised alarm bells across Westminster because of the extent to which costs have ballooned in other areas – with £37 billion spent on the NHS test and trace scheme over two years. The claim that information is "commercially sensitive" and therefore must...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

505K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy