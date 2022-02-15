Sparrow raises $20M to help employees take family and personal leaves

When an employee tenders a resignation, the loss of that individual may trigger several negative emotions in the remaining staff, and while some might tend to scoff at the importance of addressing this, Bob McIntyre, director of service operations for the human resources firm Insperity, advises against that. Those emotions — including hurt, fear, or a sense of abandonment — can affect the remaining staff, and how organizations handle such turnover will impact business performance. In this Take Five interview, McIntyre discusses the “three A’s” of managing the loss of a co-worker. If handled thoughtfully and strategically, the departure can turn into an opportunity for overdue change.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO