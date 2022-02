Last year Delta made some positive moves for their frequent fliers and Skymiles members. One of those moves was to extend members 2021 Medallion Status throughout the entire 2022 calendar year. Since they already rolled status levels from 2020 to 2021, this means many people are living off status from two years ago. It is a change that I wasn’t super excited about but one I took advantage of anyway. This has gone off without a hitch for most Skymiles members but an MtM Diamond member reached out to me a week ago that there are some Delta status rollover issues. As in some member’s status levels were not properly rolled over.

