Minnesota may be far from Hollywood but that doesn't mean we have a shortage of A-list connections. We even have quite a few of them in the Northland!. We all know the big name celebrities that are from our neck of the woods. One of the most famous examples is Jessica Lange, an Oscar-winning actress who has been in too many movies and television shows to count. She once told Rolling Stone that Duluth was her favorite place, not too far from her hometown of Cloquet.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO