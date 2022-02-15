ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pete Carroll Gives Seahawks' Defensive Coaching Staff True Refresh While Staying Faithful to 'Win Forever'

By Matty F. Brown
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 3 days ago

We were forced to stay patient following the double-firing of Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis. Our resolve has been rewarded with a fantastic rejig of the defensive coaching staff, consisting of new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, associate head coach Sean Desai and defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott.

Pete Carroll has given the Seahawks' coaching staff a true refresh, all while staying true to his philosophy outlined in Win Forever.

Seattle's new trio have a lot of positives. All three are young. All three are people of color. All three are experienced. All three bring experience from other defenses that fit the apparent schematic direction of the Seahawks’ system over recent years. (Have a spot-the-difference game with CLEO, Vic Fangio’s Cover 8 and Nick Saban’s Cover 7).

All three also meet Carroll’s long-held desired attributes of a candidate.

“Putting together a staff may be the most important part of any head coach’s job, and I have always enjoyed it,” Carroll wrote in his 2010 book Win Forever.

“I am often asked what I look for when hiring coaches. The first thing I look at is a person’s competitiveness and work ethic. I also like to hire young and promote from within. There have been exceptions along the way, of course, but for the most part I would rather get someone who is open-minded and full of competitive fire, even if it comes at the expense of a certain amount of experience.”

Hurtt is the oldest of the trio at 43. The in-house promotion Carroll outlined 12 years ago, Hurtt has served as the Seahawks' assistant head coach and defensive line coach since 2017. The superb technique and fundamentals of the interior defensive line—specifically Poona Ford, Bryan Mone, and Al Woods—is a testament to his methods.

Hurtt has been coaching since 2003, where he started at his alma mater, Miami, as a graduate assistant. He later worked for three years on the Bears' coaching staff, which included Desai as a defensive quality control coach. Their professional relationship and experience together will be key in this new staff.

The 38-year old Desai got his first shot at coaching with Temple University in 2006 on defense and special teams. While at Temple, the Indian-American earned a PhD in educational administration in 2008. He also received an undergraduate degree in philosophy and political science.

He coached for nine seasons with the Bears, four with Vic Fangio and brings a valuable year of NFL play-calling experience. Prior to his defensive coordinator role, Desai served as Chicago’s safeties coach for two seasons. As such, it will be interesting to see if he focuses largely on coverage in Seattle with his vague title.

Scott is the youngest of the triumvirate at 36 years old.

The new defensive pass game coordinator began coaching as a graduate assistant at Delta State in 2007, under the tutelage of current Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. That relationship saw Scott land at Tusculum College (2008-2011) and at Southeastern Lousiana (2012-2013).

After spells as Southeastern Lousiana defensive coordinator in 2014, then Louisiana Tech (2015) and Texas Tech (2016-2017), Scott was reunited with Golding at Alabama and worked with defensive backs in Nick Saban’s defense (2018-2020).

Last year, Scott coached the defensive backs for Mike Zimmer's Vikings. For those counting at home: 11 of Scott’s 14 years of experience has been spent as a defensive backs positional coach.

The one Seattle miss in this cycle was not landing Ed Donatell. The 65-year old Donatell would have brought vast experience, in addition to a familiarity with Carroll, both in age and the pair’s co-operation together at Pacific in 1983 and the Jets from 1990 to 1994.

Instead, Donatell picked the a higher job title with schematic freedom: calling the Vikings' 2022 defense for new head coach Kevin O'Connell. The remaining coaches have a different dynamic with Carroll than Donatell would have, even if the head coach has worked with Hurtt for four seasons.

We are therefore left with a true refresh and this is no bad thing.

The upcoming season will mark the first year that the Seahawks are without a defensive coach who was on the staff when Carroll joined in 2010. The closest is current linebackers coach John Glenn, who served as a special teams coaching assistant in 2012.

Meanwhile, assistant linebackers coach Aaron Curry played under Carroll in 2010 and 2011, and assistant defensive backs coach DeShawn Shead was an undrafted free agent of Seattle's in 2012. These are the new young options who may one day be internally promoted.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Clayton: Coaching moves more proof Seahawks want to win with Russell Wilson

The Seahawks shook up their offense with moves made on the coaching staff. Tuesday’s coaching staff announcement won’t be the only interesting day of this week for the offense, either. Seahawks bonuses and contract additions usually go out five days after the Super Bowl. In some cases, base salaries will become guaranteed for the next season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Tom Brady left the Buccaneers and retired will leave you stunned

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when it was announced that he was retiring. On its face, it shouldn’t have been surprising. After all, Tom Brady is 44 years old. He has accomplished more than anyone in the sports history, winning seven Super Bowls. He owns the majority of the NFL’s passing records. Yet, we were all stunned.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Deion Sanders Interviewed For 3 Major Jobs: Fans React

Deion Sanders might be building something special at Jackson State, but for how much longer will the former NFL star be at the HBCU?. The Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed in an interview with Dan Le Batard that he spoke with three major Power 5 programs. TCU, Arkansas and...
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Golding
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Nick Saban
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Win Forever#Cleo
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KING 5

New staff wants Seahawks defense to be more aggressive

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — New Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt is giving indications there will be a different look to Seattle's defense when next season begins. He definitely wants a group that's more aggressive and perhaps by using a different scheme. Hurtt was announced as Seattle's new defensive...
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Announce Decision On Head Coach Zac Taylor

After a historic season with the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Zac Taylor is being rewarded for bringing them closer than ever to their first Super Bowl title. On Wednesday, the Bengals announced that they have agreed to terms on an extension with Zac Taylor. The new deal extends Taylor through the 2026 season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Evans peels back the curtain on Antonio Brown's sideline outburst

Mike Evans witnessed Antonio Brown’s infamous meltdown firsthand. Evans even appealed to Brown to stop the tantrum before it got completely out of hand. Ultimately, the situation was out of Evans’ control. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win over the New York Jets, Brown got into an argument with coach Bruce Arians — and, ultimately, he stripped off his shoulder pads and shirt before leaving the field. He wasn’t done with football, apparently. But he was done with Tampa. And Evans seems to wish none of it happened.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
542
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy