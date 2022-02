Farming and nature must be at the forefront of the British government’s plans to hit its net zero targets and tackle the climate and biodiversity crises, a major report has warned. The untapped extra potential of sustainable farming could deliver emissions cuts equivalent to taking an extra 900,000 cars off the road, and help to curb the global environmental footprint of UK food production, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature’s (WWF)Land of Plenty report.The report said the right incentives from the government could help restore the UK’s lost flower meadows, fragile peatlands and boost populations of vulnerable species...

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO