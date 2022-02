Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils: GAME #49. The Lightning interrupt their Olympic break to take on the New Jersey Devils. In doing so they finish up their make-up games that had to be rescheduled due to COVID postponements (hopefully the last time we have to type that phrase). There is cause for concern that the Lightning might come out a little flat. This is their first game since last Friday and then they won’t play again until February 23rd when they take on the Edmonton Oilers.

