In recent decades, a growing number of people younger than 50 have been diagnosed with colorectal cancers. In an effort to improve screening and treatment among this demographic, a group of researchers examined available data on this concerning trend. As the American Association for Cancer Research reports, the resulting study found that between 2000 and 2016 people between ages 20 and 39 saw the biggest increase in distant-stage early-onset colorectal adenocarcinoma. What’s more, young African-American and Latino people saw the highest proportions of the distant-stage cancer.

CANCER ・ 21 DAYS AGO