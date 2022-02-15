Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Timberwolves

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5

1 Star play on the Timberwolves covering: This line is exactly where I thought it would be at the open, so I don't have too much of an opinion here. That said, if I were to lean in any direction, it would be Minnesota's. Right now, the Hornets have been going stale offensively and will have one or two scoring droughts a half that just really put them behind the eight ball. The Hornets have only covered once in the last six games while Minnesota has covered six of the last eight.

Over/Under: 244.5

1 Star play on the under: A total in the mid 240s? Yep. That's what happens when you get these two teams together who are both top five in points per game and in the bottom ten in points allowed. As high as this total is, I feel like Minnesota is going to have to do a lot of the legwork to get this thing up and over the total. Charlotte is still having issues from the three-point line and to get this over, they're going to need to hit their fair share of threes. I wouldn't put my money on this team making many which is why I'm going under here.

