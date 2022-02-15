Inflation will ‘moderate’ as COVID fades: Moody’s economist Mark Zandi

Our indicative theme on Covid-19 Testing Stocks – which includes companies that produce or carry out tests for Covid-19 infections - has underperformed considerably thus far in 2022, declining by about 14% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500 which has declined about 6% over the same period. While testing demand surged through the holidays and in early January, as daily U.S. Covid-19 cases peaked at over 1 million, they have shown a declining trend recently, falling to an average of 322k as of last week. This could lead to more muted demand for testing. Moreover, there are concerns about long-term testing demand for a couple of reasons. For one, therapeutic options for Covid-19 are getting better and this could make people less inclined to get tested as soon as they develop symptoms. Secondly, the virus could also get milder, with the now dominant omicron strain itself apparently having a lower rate of severe disease. Separately, considering that testing stocks have provided solid returns over the last two years (about 47% over 2020 and 22% in 2021), investors are likely reducing exposure to the theme.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO