ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation will ‘moderate’ as COVID fades: Moody’s economist Mark Zandi

By Angelica Stabile
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi discussed his economic outlook on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, forecasting that Americans won’t have to worry about inflationary prices for much longer. Zandi, a trusted adviser to policymakers at the congressional level, suggested inflation already hit its peak back in the...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 4

Related
Cheddar News

Inflation Numbers Are Up, but Economists Say Take Them With a Grain of Salt

A man looks at beef in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market, on June 15, 2021 in Westwood, Mass. The Labor Department said Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, that consumer prices jumped 7.5% last month compared with a year earlier, the steepest year-over-year increase since February 1982. The acceleration of prices ranged across the economy, from food and furniture to apartment rents, airline fares and electricity. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
WESTWOOD, MA
KFOX 14

Expect 'several more months' of rising inflation, says economist

WASHINGTON (TND) — With inflation at 7.5% higher in January than last year, and electricity bills seeing their fastest monthly increase in the past 16 years, professor of economics at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business Austan Goolsbee says we are in a “very different circumstance from the last great recession.”
BUSINESS
WSYX ABC6

Economists suggest inflation will continue to spike

WASHINGTON (TND) – It’s been another week of tough economic news. There are predictions that inflation is going to spike yet again as a group of economists suggest that when January’s numbers are crunched, inflation will rise from 7.1 to 7.3% year to year. “You can sit...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zandi
Person
Maria Bartiromo
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

White House economists push back against pressure to blame corporations for inflation

When the prepared congressional testimony of a senior administration official was circulated inside the White House in recent weeks, it included a passage tying inflation to corporate consolidation and monopoly power. That language was eventually taken out of the remarks before they were delivered. Members of the White House Council...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

30-year mortgage rates plunge a quarter point: Time to lock in a rate?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Covid#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Moody#Moody S Analytics#Americans#The Labor Department
Fox News

Democrats get the memo

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Copay coupons are exacerbating drug price inflation, economists say

Drug copay coupons offer patients savings on prescriptions, but they significantly increase amounts paid by insurers and employers, according to a study published by National Bureau of Economic Research. Three economists analyzed data on net-of-rebate prices and quantities from a large pharmacy benefits manager. They found drug copay coupons increased...
BUSINESS
WTGS

Jobs are up, but wages are not keeping pace with inflation, said economist

WASHINGTON (TND) — During the month of January, 467,000 jobs were added, surprising many economists, including former White House economic adviser Stephen Moore. “I almost fell off my stool when I saw that," said Moore to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “We really worried that the economy and employment were slowing down back in January. It sped up, so that was really good news.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOXBusiness

Soaring lumber prices adding to 'dire' housing scenario

The price of lumber is chipping away at an already "dire" housing market scenario, home builders warn. "If people aren’t listening now, the dire predictions that we've been making appear to be coming true," National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard said on "Varney & Co." Wednesday. Volatile...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Analysts, economists, government officials react to the 7.5% inflation print

Market turmoil: "I expect that we'll see a return of the volatility that was prevalent for most of the month of January in the wake of this report," said Brian Price, head of investment management at Commonwealth Financial Network. "Investors may want to buckle up as it could be a rough ride for risk assets until inflationary data starts to abate, and I expect that it will, as we move through the year."
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

IMF Sees Inflation as 'Significant Risk,' but Eyes Gradual Moderation in Rising Prices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Headline inflation has moved above central bank targets in most Group of 20 economies despite weaker growth momentum and remains a "significant risk," but rising prices should moderate gradually in most economies this year, the IMF said Wednesday. The International Monetary Fund said inflation had "continued to...
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

What is inflation, and should we worry? An economist explains

Inflation was low for decades in much of the developed world before COVID. A surge in demand, some problems of supply and soaring energy costs have caused a big jump in inflation rates. Is this a blip, or is inflation back to stay, and what can be done?. UBS Chief...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Former SEC chief economist reveals advice for CFOs navigating inflation

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. CFOs are increasingly becoming less optimistic about the U.S. economy due to persistent inflation. It was actually a top subject of Q4'21 earnings calls for both central banks and companies, S&P Global Market Intelligence's Panjiva found. Mentions of inflation-related words appeared in 71% of calls, which is an increase from 39.2% in the same period a year ago. And the latest news is—inflation is higher than analysts expected.
BUSINESS
Forbes

What’s The Outlook For Covid-19 Testing Stocks As Omicron Wave Fades

Our indicative theme on Covid-19 Testing Stocks – which includes companies that produce or carry out tests for Covid-19 infections - has underperformed considerably thus far in 2022, declining by about 14% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500 which has declined about 6% over the same period. While testing demand surged through the holidays and in early January, as daily U.S. Covid-19 cases peaked at over 1 million, they have shown a declining trend recently, falling to an average of 322k as of last week. This could lead to more muted demand for testing. Moreover, there are concerns about long-term testing demand for a couple of reasons. For one, therapeutic options for Covid-19 are getting better and this could make people less inclined to get tested as soon as they develop symptoms. Secondly, the virus could also get milder, with the now dominant omicron strain itself apparently having a lower rate of severe disease. Separately, considering that testing stocks have provided solid returns over the last two years (about 47% over 2020 and 22% in 2021), investors are likely reducing exposure to the theme.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy