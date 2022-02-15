ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody and Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW in major wrestling shakeup

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news rocked the wrestling world, as Cody Rhodes is AEW’s biggest original star. Rhodes wrestled in WWE for a decade, where he teamed up with his half-brother Dustin aka “Goldust.” Cody and Dustin are the sons of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes....

www.yardbarker.com

411mania.com

Backstage Details on What Led to Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

– As previously reported, the pro wrestling world has been shocked to its core with the news that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have departed from AEW. Additionally, word has also surfaced that Cody Rhodes’ camp is having talks with WWE about a potential return. Fightful Select released a report with some additional details on what led to today’s shocking announcement.
WWE
ComicBook

Details on Why Cody Rhodes Chose to Leave AEW, Possible WWE Return

Cody Rhodes is officially gone from AEW, as confirmed by statements both he and Tony Khan gave on Tuesday morning. Sean Ross Sapp then dropped a report via Fightful Select shedding some light on the situation. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a three-time TNT Champion and an executive vice president, saw his latest contract end at the beginning of 2022 and he personally confirmed his free agency status after dropping the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara in a Ladder Match on the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dynamite.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Expected To Come To Contract Agreement With Cody Rhodes

As previously noted, Cody and Brandi Rhodes have officially exited AEW, thus potentially paving the way for one or both to return to WWE. In a new update, it appears that possibility could be realized sooner rather than later. According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, a source “fully anticipates” WWE and...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was More Than A Financial Situation

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes stunned the wrestling world when it was announced that the couple would be leaving All Elite Wrestling. The pair were with AEW from the start, serving in on-screen and backstage roles as EVP and Chief Brand Officer respectively. The speculation over the reasons for their departure has already reached a fever pitch.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE Talk About A Cody Rhodes Return

Cody Rhodes has been working as a free agent for AEW since the turn of the year, and that has led to speculation on what he will do next. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted Cody Rhodes has not been under contract with AEW since the end of December. Initially, it was believed he would definitely be re-signing with the company. However, it was noted that his status is up in the air.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brandi Rhodes Releases Statement On AEW Departure

It has been a whirlwind morning following the announcement that Brandi Rhodes and Cody Rhodes would be leaving AEW. After statements from both AEW and Cody on their departures, Brandi Rhodes had a statement of her own. Tweeting out a simple “thank you” to go with it, Brandi Rhodes released a statement on her impending departure on Twitter.
WWE
PWMania

What Does Cody Rhodes’ Exit Says About AEW?

There was absolutely blockbuster news today when it was announced on social media that Cody Rhodes, one of the Executive Vice Presidents that helped launch All Elite Wrestling in 2019, has left the company. Rhodes posted a tweet to thank those involved with the company, and Tony Khan thanked Brandi and Cody for their contributions to the organization. Adding another layer to the entire scenario are reports that Rhodes has been in talks with WWE and could return to the promotion soon.
WWE
Sporting News

What's next for Cody Rhodes, Brandi following AEW departure?

The wrestling world was shocked when Cody Rhodes, the founder and an Executive Vice President of All Elite Wrestling, did not sign a new contract with AEW, becoming an official free agent. His wife Brandi, the Chief Brand Officer, is also a free agent. ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE

They say that anything can happen in professional wrestling, and earlier today Cody Rhodes shocked the world when he announced that he is officially done with All Elite Wrestling. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the departure, and now everyone is waiting to see where Cody could end up next. As...
WWE
PWMania

Speculation Within AEW Locker Room On Cody Rhodes’ Departure, Darby Allin

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was announced this morning that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have left AEW. You can click here for the original statements from Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan. You can also click here and click here for the initial reports on Rhodes possibly returning to WWE, along with more on his AEW departure. You can click here for what Dustin Rhodes had to say about the departures, and click here for an update on the WWE return talks.
WWE
CinemaBlend

Cody Rhodes Is Leaving AEW, What Are The Chances He Ends Up In WWE?

One of the biggest stars responsible for the creation and development of All Elite Wrestling has officially left the company. It seemed like nothing a few weeks ago when news leaked about Rhodes working without a contract, as it was assumed that situation would be reversed with the quickness. But now with his departure being made official, there’s a multi-part question on everybody’s mind: is Cody Rhodes leaving AEW speifically to wrestle elsewhere, and if so, what are the chances he ends up in WWE?
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return: What’s Changed For The AEW Co-Founder?

Cody Rhodes’ recent departure from All Elite Wrestling was sudden and surprising for many fans. The American Nightmare is a founding father of AEW after all and now, he’s a former Executive Vice President. It’s a surreal moment for the AEW faithful, there is no denying that.
WWE
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan Will Not Reveal Details About Cody’s Exit From AEW

As noted earlier this week, Cody Rhodes, along with Brandi Rhodes, have both left AEW. It is believed that they will soon join WWE but this has not been confirmed. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about whether it was money or booking that led to Cody’s exit. Meltzer noted that he didn’t know, but said that it was unlikely anyone would be told for sure.
WWE
ComicBook

Will Cody Rhodes Go Back to WWE After Leaving AEW?

Cody Rhodes (and his wife Brandi) officially left AEW on Tuesday. And now the question on every wrestling fan's mind is whether or not "The American Nightmare" will return to WWE for the first time since asking for his release from the company back in 2016. Multiple reports regarding the situation have already pointed in that direction — Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Ariel Hewlani and the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer all confirmed in reports on Wednesday that conversations between Rhodes and WWE officials have taken place. No deal has been signed as of yet, so stay tuned for further updates! Rhodes' AEW contract expired at the start of 2022 and, according to Sapp, he did not re-sign as the two sides could not agree on money.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes Reacts To His AEW Departure

Cody Rhodes was one of the mainstays of AEW television and an integral part of the company behind the scenes as well. It is not a stretch to say he helped build AEW into what it is right now over the past couple of years. Now he is reacting to his AEW departure.
WWE
f4wonline.com

JNPO: Cody Rhodes leaves AEW breaking news audio with Andrew Zarian

On a new (and free) Josh Nason's Punch-Out, Mat Men co-host and wrestling insider Andrew Zarian joins me on a breaking news edition of the podcast to talk about Cody and Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW. Just click below to listen. As always, this show is free. We talk about the...
WWE

