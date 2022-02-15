Cody and Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW in major wrestling shakeup

Cody Rhodes (and his wife Brandi) officially left AEW on Tuesday. And now the question on every wrestling fan's mind is whether or not "The American Nightmare" will return to WWE for the first time since asking for his release from the company back in 2016. Multiple reports regarding the situation have already pointed in that direction — Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Ariel Hewlani and the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer all confirmed in reports on Wednesday that conversations between Rhodes and WWE officials have taken place. No deal has been signed as of yet, so stay tuned for further updates! Rhodes' AEW contract expired at the start of 2022 and, according to Sapp, he did not re-sign as the two sides could not agree on money.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO