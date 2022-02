God of War Ragnarok isn't set to release until later this year, but it seems that SIE Santa Monica Studio is already planning its next project. The PlayStation developer currently has a job listing for an art director position on its website for "a new unannounced title." While Santa Monica Studio has published a number of games from external studios over the years, the company's internal development teams have been exclusively working on the God of War franchise since 2005. It's possible they could be working on the next game in the series, or perhaps something else entirely!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO