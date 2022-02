A Harry Higgs fan, this fan was not. How could they be? If they truly knew the nearly universally loved pro, there’s no way they would have tried to distract him with what Higgs said was a cocktail as he chipped to the right of the 13th green at Riviera. Yes, it was rude. But it was also unwise. To the pro who just last week lifted his shirt and bared everything that was below it in front of 20,000 sauced-up supporters at the WM Phoenix Open, swirling a drink in a cup was but a drop-in-the-bucket bother.

GOLF ・ 14 HOURS AGO