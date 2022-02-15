MLB The Show 22 Tech Test announced for February 17 – 23

Square Enix shared more information about Chocobo GP’s Season feature today as well as confirmation that all players will be able to obtain Squall. Square Enix introduced the first Season, which players can join in on in the game’s 64-player bracket-style tournament, Chocobo GP Mode. Lasting roughly two months, each Season will present special rewards which players can earn by raising their season score and season level through participation in Chocobo GP Mode. An optional Prize Pass will be available for purchase, granting players access to additional rewards and the ability to earn resources, such as Gil, more efficiently. Gil can be used to purchase various rewards in the game’s Gil Shop.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO