MLB

MLB The Show 22 Tech Test announced for February 17 – 23

By Nicolas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony San Diego just announced that a technical test will be held for all versions of MLB The Show 22. The test will feature cross-play and cross-saves as well as online co-op, specifically 2 vs 2 and 3 vs 3 games. It will...

WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta Braves to unveil digital version of Truist Park

ATLANTA — Looking to visit Truist Park without ever leaving your home? Now you can, through an all new digital version of the Atlanta Braves' baseball stadium. Yes, that's right, the Braves are now the first Major League Baseball team to enter the metaverse, according to a recent release.
MLB
Chocobo GP details Season feature, Squall confirmed

Square Enix shared more information about Chocobo GP’s Season feature today as well as confirmation that all players will be able to obtain Squall. Square Enix introduced the first Season, which players can join in on in the game’s 64-player bracket-style tournament, Chocobo GP Mode. Lasting roughly two months, each Season will present special rewards which players can earn by raising their season score and season level through participation in Chocobo GP Mode. An optional Prize Pass will be available for purchase, granting players access to additional rewards and the ability to earn resources, such as Gil, more efficiently. Gil can be used to purchase various rewards in the game’s Gil Shop.
VIDEO GAMES
Your Computer Might Be At Risk announced for Switch

BadLand Publishing and developer Tenebris Studio have announced Your Computer Might Be At Risk, a first-person narrative puzzle game. The title will arrive on Switch sometime this summer. Below is an official overview with additional details about the game:. Your Computer Might Be At Risk is a first-person narrative puzzle...
VIDEO GAMES
Mother 3 producer wants to see the game have an English release

It’s been over 15 years since Mother 3’s original debut, but the RPG has never received an official English localization. However, one important developer that worked on the project hopes to see that happen someday. Producer Shinichi Kameoka recently told Nintendo Everything that much like the fans, he’d...
VIDEO GAMES
Action Arcade Wrestling Switch launch trailer

In celebration of the game’s release on Switch, Action Arcade Wrestling has been given a new launch trailer. The title just debuted on the console a few days ago. Perform a BODY SLAM, knock’em down with a CLOTHESLINE, pull off the classic PILEDRIVER AND… shoot LIGHTNING BOLTS into your opponent’s face?! Whatever you do… don’t find yourself looking up at the lights!
VIDEO GAMES
Rise of the Third Power gameplay

New gameplay is in for Rise of the Third Power, an RPG from publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Stegosoft Games. This week’s video contains 31 minutes of footage. For more on Rise of the Third Power, check out the following overview:. Rise of the Third Power is a retro-themed,...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test registration open

Nintendo has opened up registration for the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test. The new game was announced during the Nintendo Direct last week. We also heard at the time that Nintendo will be looking to test out the title’s online functionality and make quality improvements ahead of the late April launch.
TENNIS
Gem Wizards Tactics receives February release date

Publisher RedDeerGames and developer Keith Burgun Games have revealed the release date for single-player turn-based wargame Gem Wizards Tactics. The title is slated to arrive digitally on the Switch eShop on February 18. Check out an overview for the game below the break. Get ready for crazy emotions and straining...
VIDEO GAMES
January 2022 NPD: top 20 best-selling games in the U.S.

7. FIFA 22 – EA 8. Mario Kart 8 * – Nintendo. 11. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl * – Nintendo. 13. Minecraft – Multiple Video Game Manufactures. 20. Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War – Activision Blizzard. * Digital sales not included.
NFL
Quake gains new Copper add-on

A few days ago, the re-release of Quake on Switch received a new Copper add-on. It can be accessed in the main menu. Copper contains new maps in Underdark Overbright along with gameplay adjustments designed by the community. More information can be found below. Underdark Overbright is an eight-level episode...
VIDEO GAMES
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 reveals details about nations and characters

Nintendo has shared more information about Xenoblade Chronicles 3, specifically when it comes to the RPG’s nations and characters. The game takes place in the world of Aionios, and features the hostile nations Keves and Agnus. Keves is where mechanical technology was developed and has armies that are largely comprised of combat vehicles. They use units of small, mobile weapons operated by soldiers. As for Agnus, it’s a nation based in the magical technology known as ether, which extends to combat as well. They use small, mobile, autonomous weapons featuring ether technology in battle.
VIDEO GAMES
Famitsu software sales (1/31/22 – 2/6/22) – Top 30

This week’s expanded Japanese software sales are as follows:. 1. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 359,064 / 1,783,721. 3. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 17,503 / 850,695. 4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,908 / 4,414,111. 5. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 13,448 /...
FIFA
Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series confirmed for physical release in Europe

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series will be receiving a physical release in Europe, Bandai Namco has confirmed. However, it’s currently unclear if there are similar plans for North America. Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series was announced for Switch during the latest Nintendo Direct last week. It’s been well over a decade...
VIDEO GAMES
GameStop reveals Triangle Strategy pre-order bonus

GameStop will be offering a pre-order bonus for Triangle Strategy, the retailer has revealed. Those that reserve the tactical RPG will be provided with an character card set (eight in total). We have a look at some of the designs above. We’ve included some information about Triangle Strategy below.
VIDEO GAMES
Pokemon Sword and Shield hosting Max Raid Battle event with Milcery

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are now hosting a new Max Raid Battle event focused around Milcery. During the event, players will be able to encounter Milcery in Max Raid Battles that can evolve into Alcremie capable of Gigantamaxing. Those that defeat them may receive any of the seven types of sweets, including the rare Star Sweet and Ribbon Sweet.
VIDEO GAMES
Action Arcade Wrestling gameplay

Following its arrival on Switch earlier this week, Action Arcade Wrestling has received some extensive gameplay. We have 24 minutes of footage. Below is some information about Action Arcade Wrestling:. Perform a BODY SLAM, knock’em down with a CLOTHESLINE, pull off the classic PILEDRIVER AND… shoot LIGHTNING BOLTS into your...
VIDEO GAMES
How Nintendo refined Directs

For a long time now, Directs are the primary channel in which Nintendo communicates with its fans. These presentations provide updates about what’s being developed internally and always keeping the cycle of hype alive. With more than ten years of producing these videos, Nintendo evolved a lot, changing the...
VIDEO GAMES

