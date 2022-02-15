Dark Deity releasing in March, new trailer

SKYND have unveiled one of the darkest and most emotionally-heavy songs of their true crime-inspired discography so far: Chris Watts. Based on the 2018 Watts family murders (which were later detailed in Netflix's 2020 documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door), SKYND's latest effort comes accompanied by a video directed by P.R Brown, who shares that: "What fascinates me the most about SKYND is the construct of exploration of past atrocities, not as celebration, rather as an investigation of a broken society that needs to be examined so we can grow from it. I live inside an art-filled mind and any opportunity that I can express a concept with a metaphorical lens is a great day. I am lucky to have found similar interests with SKYND and am beyond excited to explore the further reaches of the human condition together."

