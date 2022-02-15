ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dark Deity releasing in March, new trailer

By Nicolas
nintendoeverything.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreedom Games has announced an official release date for Dark Deity, a Strategy RPG developed by Sword & Axe. The game will release on Switch March 17, 2022. Dark Deity was officially confirmed for Switch last August. At the time, it was simply slated for a 2022 release. Learn...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Splatoon 3 release date hinted at by QR code hidden in the new trailer

The Splatoon 3 release date might've just been outed by a QR code hidden in the most recent trailer. Earlier today, members of the Splatoon subreddit noted that there appeared to be a QR code hidden in the most recent trailer for Splatoon 3, which debuted yesterday during a brand new Nintendo Direct. It turns out there actually is a QR code hidden at approximately the 55 second mark in the trailer below, and when scanned, it displays a date of August 18, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Splatoon 3 Reveals Release Window and New Co-op Mode Trailer

During today's Nintendo Direct presentation, the company put a big focus on Splatoon 3, the latest iteration in its paint-focused online shooter. As we've seen with the previous two Splatoon games, this one is set to launch in the summer months, though no specific date was announced. In addition to that release window, Nintendo debuted a lengthy new trailer focused on Salmon Run: Next Wave, a co-op experience building off the previous Salmon Run mode that debuted in Splatoon 2.
VIDEO GAMES
American Songwriter

New Buddy Guy Documentary Set for March Release

Get your dobro guitars and old vinyl albums ready!. The legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy has shared a new trailer for his forthcoming new documentary, The Torch, which is set for release this spring on March 18. The film—which investigates the guitarist’s life, career, and continued impact on the genre...
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

Walton Goggins to star in video-game adaptation of 'Fallout'

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Justified and Sons of Anarchy alum Walton Goggins is set to star in Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of the video game Fallout. Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are executive producing the post-apocalyptic project, with Nolan onboard to direct the first episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deity#Freedom Games#Sword Axe#Switch#Etlan#The Brookstead Academy
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
Kerrang

SKYND release dark new ballad, Chris Watts

SKYND have unveiled one of the darkest and most emotionally-heavy songs of their true crime-inspired discography so far: Chris Watts. Based on the 2018 Watts family murders (which were later detailed in Netflix's 2020 documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door), SKYND's latest effort comes accompanied by a video directed by P.R Brown, who shares that: "What fascinates me the most about SKYND is the construct of exploration of past atrocities, not as celebration, rather as an investigation of a broken society that needs to be examined so we can grow from it. I live inside an art-filled mind and any opportunity that I can express a concept with a metaphorical lens is a great day. I am lucky to have found similar interests with SKYND and am beyond excited to explore the further reaches of the human condition together."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy