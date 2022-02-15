ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

AHA News: Does Kindness Equal Happiness and Health?

By American Heart Association News
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jx18O_0eF7rPaK00

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Could kindness be a magic elixir that makes us happier – and healthier?

Research suggests acts of kindness like donating money, volunteering and mentoring can boost the giver's emotional health, but science also is studying how altruism improves physical health.

Acts of kindness can take many forms, especially amid Random Acts of Kindness Week from Feb. 13-19. It can be as simple as holding a door for someone, to a commitment like donating blood or starting a fundraiser. (The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation has many ideas to get you going.)

The main takeaway is they promote social connection, said Sonja Lyubomirsky, a psychology professor at the University of California, Riverside. That's especially important during the pandemic as people have become more isolated.

"They can strengthen relationships, help you make new friends, give you a more positive, optimistic outlook and enable you to feel good about yourself," said Lyubomirsky.

Even just recalling acts of kindness could promote well-being. Lyubomirsky led a 2019 study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology showing that when participants recalled hugging a grandparent or buying lunch for a co-worker, for instance, their well-being improved as much as when they performed the act.

Some research studies link kindness with the release of neurotransmitters and hormones that contribute to mood and well-being. Waguih William IsHak, professor and clinical chief of psychiatry at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, said the hormone oxytocin in particular benefits overall wellness because of its anti-inflammatory, pro-immunity and anti-stress effects.

"Kindness, whether it is experienced through performing random acts of kindness, loving kindness meditation or other means, has a profound impact on one's well-being," said IsHak.

Researchers also are studying how altruism improves physical health in measurable ways, such as lowering blood pressure or strengthening the immune system. One study showed spending money on others improved the cardiovascular health of at-risk older adults diagnosed with high blood pressure.

Another study looked at gene expression, the process that enables a cell to respond to its changing environment, and examined changes linked to long-term physical health outcomes. That research concluded that incorporating "small acts of kindness" into a daily routine could positively alter gene regulation.

"Few studies have shown causal mechanisms between prosocial behavior and improvements in biological processes," said Lyubomirsky, one the authors of the 2017 study published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology. "Our findings point to possible changes in the immune markers that influence disease development or resistance."

Do all acts of kindness benefit givers equally?

Lara Aknin, director of the Helping and Happiness Lab at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada, said emotional rewards are stronger when people give in ways that are socially connected.

Aknin led a review of research examining when and how generous actions are most likely to boost happiness, and when they are not. The analysis, published in 2020 in Social Issues and Policy Review, weighed the happiness impact of altruism using three motivation factors – autonomy, competence and relatedness – and concluded that the most rewarding experiences are those you voluntarily choose to perform (as opposed to be being compelled to), those in which you see your efforts make a positive impact, and those that connect you with other people.

"People tend to get more out of prosocial behavior when they give in a face-to-face manner and can see how their gift helped someone in need," said Aknin, who also is associate professor of psychology.

Her review also suggests how organizations and public policy can make prosocial actions more emotionally rewarding, suggesting that even paying taxes could be more satisfying if payers were given more positive feedback about the people and initiatives their tax dollars impact.

Researchers also want to measure the durability of the happiness we get from acts of kindness, Aknin said. We feel good right after acting generously and when we recall it, but how long does that last?

"We need large studies to test that," she said. "While we don't know the longevity of a single act, we do know there is a positive feedback loop between generosity and kindness. Giving makes people happier, and happier people are more likely to give."

American Heart Association News covers heart and brain health. Not all views expressed in this story reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. Copyright is owned or held by the American Heart Association, Inc., and all rights are reserved. If you have questions or comments about this story, please email editor@heart.org .

By Catherine S. Williams

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

AHA News: Want a Healthier Valentine's Day? More Hugs and Kisses

FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Too much Valentine candy probably won't be good for your health. But the heart-centric holiday's hugs and kisses are a different story. "We crave social connection and human touch," said Ashley Thompson, a social psychologist and associate professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth. "Hugging and kissing are a big part of that, and we know they're incredibly beneficial for many reasons." ...
SOCIETY
Wyoming News

Health Highlights: Feb. 18, 2022

Do supplements work to ease symptoms of menopause? There's scant clinical evidence that supplements like black cohosh, soy isoflavone and Swedish pollen provide effective relief for hot flashes and other ills, experts say. Read more Science reveals how COVID boosts risk for clots. Researchers have identified "rogue antibodies" that seem to trigger severe blood clotting and illness in patients. Read more Fact checks best to counter online COVID lies. These more detailed analyses do more to combat the spread of COVID-19 misinformation than the simple "false tags" used by social media companies, a new report finds. Read more
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonja Lyubomirsky
Wyoming News

AHA News: Post-Pregnancy Breathlessness, Fatigue Were Symptoms of Heart Failure

THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Tiara Johnson's second pregnancy went smoothly – until the last month. "My fingers were so puffy, I couldn't wear my wedding ring," she said. The problem stemmed from her blood pressure. And the rising blood pressure stemmed from preeclampsia, a complication of pregnancy that usually manifests in the later months. ...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Wyoming News

AHA News: The Legacy of Dr. Daniel Hale Williams, a Heart Surgery Pioneer

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In July 1893, James Cornish was admitted to Chicago's Provident Hospital with a knife wound to his chest, stemming from a barroom brawl. He needed surgery, but medical professionals at the time believed operating on the heart was too dangerous. That was about to change. Without antibiotics, adequate anesthesia or many of the tools used in modern-day heart surgery, Dr. Daniel Hale Williams cut a small hole into Cornish's chest using a scalpel. He then repaired...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aha#Brain Health#Grandparent#Aha News#Cedars Sinai#Ishak
Wyoming News

AHA News: Research Says Fad Diets Don't Work. So Why Are They So Popular?

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Two years into a pandemic that landed people in their living rooms, generating countless hours of television bingeing and stress eating, the nation has a new problem to worry about: Nearly half of U.S. adults, many already classified as overweight, reported they put on extra pounds. Turning to fad diets or cleanses may be tempting for those looking for a quick fix or a dramatic drop in weight. But experts caution against answering the siren call...
DIETS
MarketWatch

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine more likely to be prescribed in Republican counties, study finds

A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Elkhart Truth

AHA News: A Heart Attack Interrupted Her Wedding Day

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Tess Robinson sat in the lobby of the spa at her resort in Negril, Jamaica, waiting for a manicure and pedicure appointment. That evening at sunset, she and her boyfriend of seven years, Josh Oiler, were finally getting married. COVID-19 had...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Longevity
Wyoming News

Eagles Are Being Poisoned by Environmental Lead

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The national bird of the United States is facing a deadly threat from within: widespread lead poisoning, largely caused by ingesting fragments of hunters' lead ammunition. The poisoning is slowing the population growth of both bald eagles, the nation's symbol since 1782, and golden eagles, whose numbers also have been dwindling. Previous research has shown that lead is deadly to individual eagles, "but...
ANIMALS
Wyoming News

AHA News: Lower Income Linked to Higher Odds of Clogged Neck Arteries

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- People making less than $35,000 a year may be more likely to have carotid artery stenosis, a leading cause of stroke, a new study found. Carotid artery stenosis is a narrowing of the large arteries on either side of the neck that carry blood to the brain. The narrowing is often a buildup of sticky plaques. Known risk factors include high levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking and diabetes. ...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Wyoming News

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Wyoming

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S. Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

As Fentanyl Overdoses Rise, So Does Use of 'Party Drug' Test Strips

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Potent and poisonous, the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl has infiltrated nearly every corner of the U.S. illegal street drug market, experts warn. In the process, it's killing addicts and recreational "party drug" users alike. "This is the time of fentanyl, a drug that's 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. [The drug] tells our brain to stop breathing and then causes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Wyoming News

AHA News: Damage From Preeclampsia May Be Seen Decades Later In the Eyes

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Women who develop a type of high blood pressure during pregnancy show signs of damage to the small blood vessels in the eye by middle age, according to new research. The findings suggest small vessel, or microvascular, disease may account for their increased risk of heart disease later in life. Preeclampsia – high blood pressure accompanied by excess protein in the urine – occurs in up to 8% of pregnant women. Without proper management, it can...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Wyoming News

'Fact Check' Notes Work Best to Counter COVID Lies Online

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Journalistic fact checks do more to combat the spread of COVID-19 misinformation than false tags used by social media companies, a new study finds. Journalistic fact checks not only flag a post as false, but also provide information refuting the fake claim with links to more information. "We find that more information may be an antidote to misinformation," political scientists Sarah Kreps of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy