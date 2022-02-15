ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gX1Ol_0eF7rDEq00

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert and taking steps to increase biosecurity, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion.

The new fear is driven by the discovery announced Feb. 9 of the virus infecting a commercial turkey flock in Indiana. The 29,000 turkeys in the flock were killed to prevent the spread of the virus.

The poultry industry and government officials say they have plans to more quickly stop the spread that were learned from 2015, but they're urging caution since the virus strain is potentially deadly to commercial poultry. Egg, turkey and chicken prices could rise and availability could drop if birds at enough farms were to be infected.

“It’s definitely considered a period of high risk now that we have a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the commercial poultry industry,” said Dr. Denise Heard, a poultry veterinarian and vice president of research for the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association. “I feel positive that we can tackle this situation better and I have my fingers crossed that this will be an isolated case, however, I would hope for the best and be prepared for the worst."

The 2015 outbreak led producers to kill 33 million egg-laying hens in Iowa, the nation’s leading egg producer, and 9 million birds in Minnesota, the nation’s leading turkey producer, with smaller outbreaks in Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The disease caused egg and turkey prices across the country to soar for months, with the cost of eggs up 61% at one point and prices for boneless, skinless turkey breasts rising 75% between May and July 2015.

The outbreaks were deemed the most expensive animal health disaster in U.S. history, costing the government nearly $1 billion for removal and disposal of infected birds and government indemnity payments to producers for the lost birds.

The strain now circulating is H5N1 and is related to the 2015 virus. It has been circulating for months in Europe and Asia and was found in wild birds in Canada a few weeks ago and in a commercial flock in Canada a week before the U.S. case was identified.

Migratory wild birds often carry strains of avian influenza and they’re often low pathogenic, which means they don’t kill the birds. Sometimes those strains can get into domestic flocks and mutate into more deadly viruses. The H5N1 now spreading from wild birds is already highly pathogenic, which means it is deadly from the start, said Dr. Yuko Sato, a veterinarian and assistant professor in the Department of Veterinary Diagnostic and Production Animal Medicine at Iowa State University.

U.S. surveillance efforts have identified the virus in wild birds in recent weeks in New Hampshire, Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia, Florida and South Carolina, making it apparent that it is in the environment broadly.

The virus spreads easily from wild bird droppings and can be carried into commercial flocks on the feet of workers or on equipment, which is why high-level biosecurity protocol has been activated across the country in commercial operations. They've enacted new safeguards to prevent deadly bird flu infections, often referred to as HPAI, and isolate them when they occur.

“With the increased preparatory efforts USDA and its partners have put into place since the 2015 HPAI outbreak, we are fully prepared to handle this detection," said Lyndsay Cole, a spokeswoman for the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service at USDA, which deals with outbreaks on U.S.

Federal and state officials are working with the poultry industry and have initiated steps such as an immediate quarantine that restricts movement of poultry and equipment used to move birds in and out of specified perimeters around an infected barn — usually around 6 miles (10 kilometers) initially — and eradication of the virus by killing and removing birds at the infection site. Testing occurs in the quarantine area of both wild and domestic birds. Disinfection is done to kill the virus at the affected farm and testing is used to confirm it's free of the virus.

Producers who want to ensure eligibility for government indemnity payments in case of disaster must have a biosecurity protocol on hand that is updated regularly. To help with that, the USDA has developed a 14-point biosecurity plan for producers, which is audited yearly and reviewed every two years by state agriculture agencies, Sato said.

In Iowa, a state with 49 million chickens, egg farmers are working with state and federal authorities to keep the disease out of their flocks, said Kevin Stiles, executive director of the Iowa Poultry Association and the Iowa Egg Council.

“IPA is maintaining open communications specifically related to biosecurity best practices and is offering surveillance testing. We are confident in our producers preparedness and ability to manage their flocks,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Virginia State
The Georgia Sun

Georgia takes steps to keep bird flu outbreak out of state

The state is taking steps to prevent the spread of a highly contagious form of bird flu that has broken out in commercial and backyard poultry operations in three states. The Georgia Department of Agriculture issued an order Wednesday immediately canceling all exhibitions, shows, flea market or auction sales, swaps and meets involving poultry and other feathered fowl until further notice.
GEORGIA STATE
WKRC

Virus deadly to poultry detected in chickens in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - Avian influenza, a virus deadly to poultry, has been detected in Kentucky near the state's border with Tennessee. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from Fulton County, Kentucky. Officials identified the case in a flock of commercial broiler chickens. In Webster County, Kentucky, another suspected case is waiting on final lab confirmation.
AGRICULTURE
outbreaknewstoday.com

China reports 4th and 5th human H5N6 avian influenza cases of 2022

The Hong Kong Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health reports monitoring two human cases of avian influenza A(H5N6) in the Mainland. The first case involves a 50-year-old man living in Baise City in Guangxi, who had exposure to live poultry. He developed symptoms on January 12, and was admitted for treatment on January 13. The patient is in critical condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
southeastagnet.com

Georgia Dept. of Ag Suspends Certain Poultry and Feathered Fowl Activities

All exhibitions, shows, sales (flea markets, auction markets), swaps, and meets pertaining to poultry and feathered fowl in Georgia are suspended until further notice. Notifications will be announced when listed activities can resume in Georgia. Although there have been no cases of avian influenza (AI) identified in commercial or domestic...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Bird Flu#Chicken Breast#Turkey#Ap
Agriculture Online

Deadly bird flu found in two more states

State and federal officials said they would kill infected poultry flocks in Kentucky and Virginia to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a deadly poultry disease. The Agriculture Department reported the new cases on Monday and asked trading partners to minimize the impact on poultry exports if they decide to restrict entry of U.S. chicken meat because of the disease.
VIRGINIA STATE
just-food.com

Tyson Foods says bird-flu outbreak will not affect production levels

Around 240,000 chickens at a farm in Kentucky owned by Tyson have tested positive for a highly lethal form of the disease. US meat major Tyson Foods is adamant production levels will not be affected nor safety compromised after the company’s chicken supplies were hit by an outbreak of avian flu.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bird flu outbreaks detected in Kentucky and Virginia, USDA confirms

An avian flu strain deadly to chickens and other fowl has been detected in two additional states, federal regulators confirmed Monday. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service stated in a news release that the “highly pathogenic” strain has been found in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County, Kentucky, and a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fauquier County, Virginia.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Kristen Walters

Bird flu outbreak in US could soon lead to poultry price increases and shortages at your local supermarket

Chickens in cages.Chayakorn Lontongkum/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) Earlier this week, the US Department of Agriculture confirmed an avian flu outbreak at a commercial turkey farm in Indiana, resulting in the extermination of nearly 30,000 birds. Unfortunately, the outbreak was not contained to the single Indiana farm. Earlier this week, another 26,000 cases were detected on a second turkey farm in the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
wbiw.com

Second turkey farm test positive for bird flu

DUBOIS CO. – The Indiana Board of Animal Health says there is a presumptive positive of avian influenza at a second turkey farm in Dubois County. The second farm is not far from where state and federal regulators discovered the first cases last week. The BOAH is considering the...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
voiceofmuscatine.com

USDA ramped up wild bird monitoring before Indiana H5N1 case

USDA ramped up wild bird monitoring before Indiana H5N1 case. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has expanded wild bird surveillance for avian influenza. Dr. Julianna Lenoch with APHIS tells Brownfield the gathering of data in the central and Mississippi River flyways began before the Indiana H5N1 detection. “With our Canadian colleagues reporting avian influenza high-path H5N1 at the end of December, and our subsequent work and ongoing efforts in the Atlantic flyway, we had advance knowledge that the virus was circulating in wild bird populations.”
INDIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

US Farms Placed on Quarantine Due to Increased Cases of Bird Flu

The US Department of Agriculture has discovered an outbreak of bird flu in two more farms a week after the first case was detected. These new cases have placed the industry on high alert. Bird flu Detected in US Farms. For some weeks, wild birds within the east coast have...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
593
Followers
2K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy