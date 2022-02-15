ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Odom: ‘I’m going to try my damndest’ to reconnect with Khloé Kardashian

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
 2 days ago
Lamar Odom addressed his failed marriage with Khloé Kardashian during Monday's "Celebrity Big Brother." Courtesy of Lamar Odom; Filmmagi

Lamar Odom is taking a page out of Kanye West’s playbook.

The former NBA star expressed regret over his failed marriage to Khloé Kardashian – and his desire to get back together with her – during Monday’s “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“I didn’t treat that good woman right,” Odom, 42, admitted. “I’m going to try my damndest [to reconnect with her].”

Odom added that he was a “fool” for the way he treated Kardashian, 37, in the past, but hopes he can make it up to her someday.

“I would just probably want to take her to dinner. It will be a blessing just to be in her presence. Just to tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was,” he said in a confessional.

“She has the right to never ever want to see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change.”

Odom admitted that he wants to apologize to Kardashian for how things went down in their marriage.

Kardashian and Odom tied the knot in 2009. The pair finalized their divorce in 2016 after the reality star helped Odom recover from a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel one year prior.

Throughout their marriage, Odom faced several cheating scandals while battling with substance abuse issues.

Odom said he wished he could “take back” his past behavior.

“When I married Khloé, there were so many things that I did wrong when it came to that relationship,” Odom said in another confessional that aired on Monday. “If I could take it back, of course, I would take it back.”

“It was never my intention to hurt her,” he added. “But my mind and my head wasn’t in the right place. I wasn’t taking care of myself.”

The former NBA star previously got candid about his relationship with Kardashian on the CBS show.

Later that night, Odom couldn’t sleep and wandered around the house after previously admitting that “sometimes it’s hard for me to sleep at night thinking about her.”

Odom has brought up Kardashian’s name during “CBB” on more than one occasion. When he first joined the house, the athlete confessed to “miss[ing] her so much” and “hoping that my ex-wife was in here. I wanted to see her so bad.”

“Celebrity Big Brother” airs on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

