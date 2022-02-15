ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophie Turner sparks pregnancy rumors by holding what looks like baby bump

By Emily Selleck
 2 days ago
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas may be expecting again. Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Does Sophie Turner have another bun in the oven?

The “Game of Thrones” alum, 25, sparked rumors that she and her husband, Joe Jonas, are expecting their second child by debuting what appeared to be a baby bump Monday.

The couple stepped out on Valentine’s Day in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, where Turner was photographed tenderly placing her hand on her exposed stomach in photos published by the Daily Mail.

The actress wore a white crop top, which she slightly lifted up, drawing attention to her midsection.

She completed the casual look with brown sweatpants, a brown sweatshirt tied around her waist and matching slippers.

Turner walked alongside Jonas, 32, who was casually dressed in a blue jacket, a white T-shirt and jeans while holding their 1-year-old daughter, Willa.

Reps for Turner and Jonas did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

Pregnancy rumors have been swirling around the redheaded English star for days, as she was seen Saturday in a formfitting green dress that hugged her belly.

Turner appeared to have a baby bump Saturday while out and about in Los Angeles with Jonas.

She paired the ensemble with white Nike sneakers as she and the Jonas Brothers member stopped by All Time restaurant in LA for a bite to eat with friends.

The following day, Turner donned a loose-fitting Eminem tee and baggy pants while attending the Super Bowl with her hubby.

The pair sat beside Kim Kardashian’s longtime pal Jonathan Cheban as they cheered on the Los Angeles Rams to victory.

Turner wore a tight dress with Nike sneakers during the weekend outing.

Jonas and Turner got hitched in Las Vegas in May 2019 before throwing an elaborate wedding at France’s Château de Tourreau that June. They welcomed Willa in July 2020.

If the couple are in fact expecting, their little one will have plenty of cousins to play with.

The DNCE singer’s younger brother Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, became first-time parents in January to a baby girl born via surrogate. They’ve yet to announce her name.

Eldest brother Kevin Jonas, meanwhile, shares two daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, with his wife, Danielle Jonas.

