Lewis Hamilton admits he lost some faith in Formula 1 but never seriously considered retirement, saying he didn’t want the Abu Dhabi controversy to define him. The FIA has overhauled race control and removed Michael Masi as race director as a result of the handling of the final laps of the championship decider last season, that saw Hamilton overtaken by Max Verstappen on the final lap following a controversial restart procedure. Speaking to the media for the first time since the start of that race at the launch of the Mercedes team’s 2022 car, Hamilton says his silence reflected a decision to “unplug” from F1 for a spell but that he didn’t seriously consider stopping racing.

