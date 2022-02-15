ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dragic Hits Buyout Market; Will He Meet with Doncic & Mavs in Miami?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more.

Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will keep you up to date on all Mavs-related trade rumors, reports and speculation as the February 10 trade deadline approaches.

FEB 15 Dragic Hits Buyout Market

According to multiple reports, Goran Dragic, who was traded from the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline, has reached a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs. Dragic immediately becomes the hottest name on the NBA buyout market, with several contenders reportedly interested in signing him.

Although Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison said that he thinks his roster is “set” after trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, adding Dragic, who has long been connected to Luka Doncic and Dallas in rumors, would still be a move worth pursuing.

One would have to believe that Dragic would be a better bench-guard option for the Mavs over guys like Frank Ntilikina, Trey Burke or Sterling Brown. Also, the Mavs just so happen to be in Miami — where Dragic also is — the same day he gets bought out. Coincidence? Let’s find out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4mbi_0eF7ojpF00

Dragic Hits Buyout Market; Will He Meet with Doncic & Mavs in Miami?

As the 2021-2022 season rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

2 minutes ago

2 minutes ago

Dragic, Doncic, and New Mavs: Dallas vs. Miami Heat GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks hit the road for the first time in February.

50 minutes ago

50 minutes ago

Mavs Donuts: Doncic Wins Award; Wizard’s Chemistry & NBA Roundup

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

FEB 10 Luka Selected to Team LeBron for All-Star Game

During the NBA All-Star Draft, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was selected to Team LeBron. This doesn’t come as a shock to us, as Docnic and LeBron James share a great deal of respect for one another, and Doncic has modeled a lot of his game after James.

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeRozan, and Step Curry join James as starters on Team LeBron. Doncic, Darius Garland, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, Fred VanVleet and James Harden are the reserves.

On Team Durant, Kevin Durant, the starters are as follows: Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins, Trae Young and Ja Morant.

Team Durant Reserves: Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Djounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYyg3_0eF7ojpF00

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Malik Monk dating famous ex of former Laker?

Malik Monk appears to be making the most of his first year in Los Angeles. The Lakers guard sparked dating rumors this week after he was spotted on a Valentine’s Day date Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. Some on Twitter pointed out that the date was a long time in...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton On Why Scottie Pippen Has Issues With Michael Jordan: "If Scottie Wasn't There, The Chicago Bulls Wouldn't Have Won A Lot Of Games... That's Why He Was A Little Salty About The Last Dance."

One would think that winning 6 NBA titles together is something that would likely form a great bond between the two best players on a team that successful. It doesn't always work out like that though and Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are an excellent example of when those relationships go wrong. Pippen has taken quite a few shots at both Jordan and the Bulls since the airing of the 'The Last Dance' documentary.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Doncic Mavs#The Dallas Mavericks#Atlanta Hawks#Portland Trail Blazers#The Toronto Raptors#The San Antonio Spurs#Wizards#Sterling Brown#Miami Heat Gameday
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
The Spun

Iggy Azalea Is Reportedly Dating A Lakers Player

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is apparently hoping that the second time is the charm with her and a Los Angeles Lakers player. Azalea, who was engaged to former Laker Nick Young from June 2015-June 2016, is reportedly dating current Los Angeles guard Malik Monk. The pair had Valentine’s Day dinner together on Monday, according to the Daily Mail.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Says The Brooklyn Nets With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Ben Simmons Will Be The 'Scariest Thing In The NBA'

The Brooklyn Nets made one of the biggest trades in recent NBA history when they sent former MVP James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, and Seth Curry. The Nets got one of the best young defenders in the NBA, and are going to be pairing him with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, two of the best offensive players in the NBA today.
NBA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
839
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

Comments / 0

Community Policy