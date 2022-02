HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 wants to remind parents of the procedure for a half-day for PreK-6th Grade students, as there is one coming up Friday. Students will be dismissed at Magnet @ Allen at 11:50 a.m., at McCandless at 11:20 a.m. and at all other elementary sites at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at each school before dismissal.

