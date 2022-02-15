Jump in US PPI Has Revived Interest in the Dollar

Today’s trading session revolved around US retail sales. They came in much stronger than expected, even accounting for the 0.5-0.9% (depending on the gauge) downward revision of December. Headline sales rose 3.8% m/m vs 2% expected. The control group – a proxy for private consumption in GDP – soared 4.8%, crushing the 1.3% consensus bar. While Omicron probably damped spending, it clearly did so less than feared. 8 out of the 13 categories rose with motor vehicles, furniture and non-store sales surging the most. Eating and drinking is the only service-oriented bracket in the retail sales series and showed a 0.9% m/m decline. US bond yields hesitated for a few minutes before shedding a few bps shortly after. It was the easiest way to go after showing some fatigue earlier on the day and as a still-mild risk-off intensifies (EuroStoxx50 loses about 0.5%, WS opens up to 1% lower in the Nasdaq) going into US dealings on lingering geopolitical uncertainty. US yields decline 2.3-3.5 bps across the curve with the 10y trying to retain the 2% ahead of tonight’s Fed meeting minutes. German yields decline in sympathy with changes varying from -2.5 bps (2y) to 4.3 bps (10y). ECB heavyweight Villeroy this morning said APP net buying could end in Q3 but hinted at altering forward guidance to allow for more time for a first rate hike. ECB hawk Kazaks later said a rate hike is “quite likely” this year but framed markets positioning for two 25 bps hikes as “somewhat too harsh”. Interestingly though, markets refuse to rule out such a scenario. European swaps yields slightly outpace the decline of Bund yields, easing 2.6 to 4.6 bps in a bull flattening move. UK yields tank up to 13 bps even as CPI in January accelerated unexpectedly to 5.5% headline and 4.4% core. It suggests money markets currently expect more than enough action by the Bank of England. UK retail sales on Friday thus face an asymmetric market risk.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO