Jamshedpur FC beat Mumbai City 3-2 in a dramatic Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Thursday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The Men of Steel took a two-goal lead in the first half but Mumbai City came back in the second half scoring twice. They got two penalties and from one of them, Diego Mauricio netted the equaliser. But in the 93rd minute, Jamshedpur received a spot-kick and Greg Stewart netted the winning goal.

WORLD ・ 3 HOURS AGO