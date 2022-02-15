Lamb of God's Randy Blythe: My Favorite Type O Negative Song

Vio-Lence guitarist Phil Demmel has revealed that he was prepared to step in as a “bullpen” guitarist for Lamb of God's Mark Morton or Willie Adler since last summer. During an interview with Blabbermouth, he said, “They had approached me before their Megadeth States tour last summer and wanted me to learn both parts, Mark Morton and Willie's, just in case one got sick, they didn't want to cancel their tour. That's where I am: I'm their bullpen guy when one of them can't make the shows, I'm ready to go.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO