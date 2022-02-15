Lamb of God's Randy Blythe: My Favorite Type O Negative Song

Warfare is the hardcore supergroup fronted by Triple B Records owner Sam Yarmuth that also features Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t frontman Justice Tripp on guitar, guitarist Ian Logan (Kommand, ex-Hoax), guitarist Ryan Boone (Ammunation, Death Injection), bassist Madison Woodward (Fury), and drummer Sam Bosson (Kommand, Blazing Eye, ex-Trash Talk). They released their debut LP Declaration in 2018 and then went quiet for a while before putting out a split EP with Restraining Order last November. Now they've announced a new full-length album, Doomsday, due March 11 via Triple B (pre-order). They've just shared the first two singles, the title track and "Drop Squad," the latter of which features God's Hate frontman and AEW wrestler Brody King. Both are total ragers that make this album seem very promising. Listen below.
Comments / 0