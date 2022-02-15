ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lamb of God's Randy Blythe: My Favorite Type O Negative Song

By text
Revolver
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevolver has teamed with Type O Negative for exclusive, limited-edition vinyl, apparel, mini instruments and magazines. Get yours before they're gone!. There was no one quite like Type O Negative. They were four Brooklyn...

www.revolvermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfav951.com

Phil Demmel Was Prepared To Step In As A ‘Bullpen’ Guitarist For Lamb Of God

Vio-Lence guitarist Phil Demmel has revealed that he was prepared to step in as a “bullpen” guitarist for Lamb of God's Mark Morton or Willie Adler since last summer. During an interview with Blabbermouth, he said, “They had approached me before their Megadeth States tour last summer and wanted me to learn both parts, Mark Morton and Willie's, just in case one got sick, they didn't want to cancel their tour. That's where I am: I'm their bullpen guy when one of them can't make the shows, I'm ready to go.”
MUSIC
theprp.com

ONI Debut New Single Featuring Co-Production From Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton

A new track from ONI has newly gone up online. The progressive metalcore outfit is creatively helmed by Jake Oni and this latest offering, “The Lie“, features co-production from frequent ONI collaborator Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton. Acclaimed producer Josh Wilbur (Megadeth, Gojira) was also involved behind the scenes as well.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

ONI Streams New Single "The Lie" Produced By LAMB OF GOD Guitarist

Oni is back for the first time in two years with a brand new single called "The Lie." The single was co-produced by Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton and renowned producer Josh Wilbur (Megadeth, Trivium, Gojira). "I'm really proud and excited to release 'The Lie' – our first new...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Blythe
Person
Peter Steele
metalinjection

Ex-TYPE O NEGATIVE Drummer Wouldn't Want A Dude Fronting A PETER STEELE Tribute Show

Type O Negative ended in 2010 with the death of bassist and vocalist Peter Steele. Since then, the band's members have gone on to play in other successful projects (except for keyboardist Josh Silver who became an EMT), and that was that for Type O Negative. Drummer Johnny Kelly was recently asked in an episode of Loaded Radio if there was any chance of a Peter Steele tribute show happening to commemorate the band, to which he pretty much said "nope."
MUSIC
metalinjection

Nine Women That Could Easily Front A TYPE O NEGATIVE Tribute Show

Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly said in a recent interview that if there was ever going to be a Peter Steele tribute show (and there almost definitely won't be), he'd want a woman fronting the band. Kelly added that having a dude front the band would result in "a bunch of dudes up there just trying to sound like Peter," and having a woman on the mic would "really stress the point of doing something as a tribute instead of trying to recreate something."
MUSIC
Revolver

Hear Ho99o9's Pummeling New Song "Nuge Snight" Produced by Travis Barker

Who woulda thunk that the combination of Ho99o9 and Travis Barker would be this fucking corrosive? The unlikely conglomerate made their debut in summer 2020 with a three-song livestream performance, part of the Black Power Live benefit concert, which culminated in a ripping cover of Bad Brains' classic "The Big Takeover." Then, earlier this year, Ho99o9 unleashed the hard-hitting new original "Battery Not Included," produced by Barker. Today (February 11th), they've dropped "Nuge Snight," an absolutely pummeling, sub-two-minute electro-grindcore blast, and the first song to come out of their collaboration with the blink-182 drummer. Crank it above via it's unnerving music video.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamb Of God#Type O Negative#Brooklyn#Revolver
Revolver

6 Best New Songs Right Now: 2/11/22

Here at Revolver, we're always on the hunt for new songs to bang our heads to — indeed, it's a big part of our jobs. With that in mind, here are the tracks released this week in hardcore, industrial, post-hardcore and more that have been on heavy rotation at Revolver HQ. For your listening pleasure, we've also compiled the songs in an ever-evolving Spotify playlist.
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Lamb of God collaborates with HEALTH on new song “Cold Blood”

Lamb of God has released a new song called “Cold Blood” in collaboration with the noise rock band HEALTH. The track is available now via digital outlets, and will also appear on the upcoming HEALTH album DISCO4 :: Part II, due out April 8. DISCO4 :: Part II...
MUSIC
Revolver

See Anthrax's Scott Ian and 10-Year-Old Son Cover System of a Down's "Bounce"

Last week, Anthrax axeman Scott Ian and his 10-year-old son Revel Young Ian wowed the metal world with their kick-ass cover of Sepultura's "Territory," which arrived just a few months after their take on the Brazilian band's "Roots Bloody Roots." The thrash guitarist and his drum prodigy youngster make for a helluva team, and their grind didn't stop even for Superbowl Sunday. Last night (2/13), Ian posted footage of the father-son duo nailing an instrumental rendition of System of a Down's "Bounce," one of the wildest and most beloved cuts from their 2001 masterpiece, Toxicity.
MUSIC
Revolver

Hear Foo Fighters' Go Death-Metal on Ripping New Song "March of the Insane"

The Foo Fighters are not headlining this year's Maryland Deathfest, but they could be! The arena-filling alt-rock heroes fronted by Dave Grohl have released a new song called "March of the Insane" that's an utterly ripping, balls-to-the-wall death-thrash banger. Yes, those Foo Fighters. To clarify, the band aren't pivoting to Vader-style head-bangery for their full-time gig. The song was specifically recorded for their upcoming horror-comedy, Studio 666, which follows the Foos during their stay at a haunted recording studio in which hilarity and horror ensues.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Revolver

Warfare: Hear Trapped Under Ice, God's Hate, Fury Members Rage on Hardcore Supergroup's New Songs

If you're a hardcore fan who doesn't know the name Warfare, then you surely know at least one of its members. The band is fronted by Triple B Records owner Sam Yarmuth, who's released a hefty chunk of the last decade's best hardcore music through his prolific label. Justice Tripp, frontman of Trapped Under Ice and Angel Du$t, plays guitar, and the rest of the lineup — drummer Sam Bosson, guitarists Ryan Boone and Ian Logan, and bassist Madison Woodward — are current/former members of groups like Trash Talk, Fury, Firewalker, Hoax, Kommand and countless others.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

HEALTH & Lamb Of God – “Cold Blood”

The gothed-out industrial giants HEALTH are following up 2020’s DISCO4 :: PART I with a second album of collaborations called, naturally, DISCO4 :: PART II. It includes last year’s songs with Nine Inch Nails (“Isn’t Everyone“) and Poppy (“Dead Flowers“) plus 10 more tracks featuring the likes of Backxwash, the Body, Perturbator, the Neighbourhood, and Ada Rook.
ROCK MUSIC
Revolver

Hear Trace Amount's Grisly Industrial Banger "Anxious Awakenings"

Trace Amount is the one-man project of Brooklyn's Brandon Gallagher, a prolific musician and visual artist who's played in hardcore bands like Old Wounds and Coarse. In just a few years, he's already unloaded a wealth of harsh, confrontational industrial material under the Trace Amount moniker, and on April 15th he'll release his debut album, Anti Body Language, via Federal Prisoner — the label owned by ex-Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato and visual artist Jesse Draxler. Today (February 15th), we're stoked to be premiering its excoriating lead single, "Anxious Awakenings," along with its jarring music video.
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Warfare announce new album ‘Doomsday,’ share 2 songs (one ft. God’s Hate’s Brody King)

Warfare is the hardcore supergroup fronted by Triple B Records owner Sam Yarmuth that also features Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t frontman Justice Tripp on guitar, guitarist Ian Logan (Kommand, ex-Hoax), guitarist Ryan Boone (Ammunation, Death Injection), bassist Madison Woodward (Fury), and drummer Sam Bosson (Kommand, Blazing Eye, ex-Trash Talk). They released their debut LP Declaration in 2018 and then went quiet for a while before putting out a split EP with Restraining Order last November. Now they've announced a new full-length album, Doomsday, due March 11 via Triple B (pre-order). They've just shared the first two singles, the title track and "Drop Squad," the latter of which features God's Hate frontman and AEW wrestler Brody King. Both are total ragers that make this album seem very promising. Listen below.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Health team up with Lamb of God for punishing new single, Cold Blood, announce new album, DISCO4 :: PART II

LA noise rockers Health have announced a new album, DISCO4 :: PART II, drafting in groove metal titans Lamb of God for a new single, Cold Blood. Arriving April 8 via Loma Vista Recordings, the record follows 2020's DISCO4 :: PART I, and will include previously released tracks Isn't Everyone (with fellow industrial rockers Nine Inch Nails), Dead Flowers (with singer-songwriter Poppy), and Excess (with French synthwave artist Perturbator).
MUSIC
Revolver

Chris Adler Picks His Top Three Metal Albums of All Time

Drum wizard Chris Adler, formerly of Lamb of God and currently of Firstborne, has opened up about his personal metal canon. In a Cameo request for the Sobre La Dosis YouTube channel, the iconic percussionist revealed his personal top three metal albums of all time, and the results are an interesting spread. The 49-year-old hails Megadeth's Peace Sells...but Who's Buying?, Meshuggah's Destroy Erase Improve and Queensryche's Operation: Mindcrime as his Big Three, and he explained both his ordering and his reasoning for each pick.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Knuckle Puck’s Joe Taylor: The 10 songs that changed my life

Joe Taylor might be the vocalist of one of pop-punk’s finest outfits, but that doesn’t mean his life in music has solely revolved around Warped Tour veterans. Here, the Knuckle Puck leader talks us through everything from classic rock to indie-pop, as well as a smattering of punk, of course…
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy