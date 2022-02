GoPro wants to bring more cameras to market and, for those of you with long memories, this might seem like deja vu all over again. Except for this time, it is going to be different, The Verge reports, with the company eschewing their former tradition of “good/better/best” gradient for camera products that the company said ended targeting too many members of the same niche group for them to be relevant. In other words, too many cameras going for the same precious dollars does not a profitable business model make.

