AHA News: Does Kindness Equal Happiness and Health?

By American Heart Association News
Elkhart Truth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Could kindness be...

www.elkharttruth.com

Wyoming News

AHA News: Want a Healthier Valentine's Day? More Hugs and Kisses

FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Too much Valentine candy probably won't be good for your health. But the heart-centric holiday's hugs and kisses are a different story. "We crave social connection and human touch," said Ashley Thompson, a social psychologist and associate professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth. "Hugging and kissing are a big part of that, and we know they're incredibly beneficial for many reasons." ...
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
MarketWatch

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine more likely to be prescribed in Republican counties, study finds

A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
Elkhart Truth

Poor Will Be Hit Hardest by a Hotter World

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In yet another sign that climate change strikes the poorest without mercy, a new study shows that low-income people have a 40% higher exposure to heat than those with higher incomes. By the end of the century, heat wave exposure for the poorest...
Elkhart Truth

AHA News: Newlywed Had Stroke at 27 – And Still Doesn't Know Why

FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- A week after her honeymoon, Caroline Goggin was telling a story to her husband, Travis Eldridge, as they cleaned up after breakfast in their home in Massachusetts. Goggin, then a reporter and anchor for WPRI-TV in Providence, Rhode Island, was placing...
Elkhart Truth

AHA News: Lower Income Linked to Higher Odds of Clogged Neck Arteries

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- People making less than $35,000 a year may be more likely to have carotid artery stenosis, a leading cause of stroke, a new study found. Carotid artery stenosis is a narrowing of the large arteries on either side of the neck...
KULR8

AHA News: A Heart Attack Interrupted Her Wedding Day

AHA News: A Heart Attack Interrupted Her Wedding Day. MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Tess Robinson sat in the lobby of the spa at her resort in Negril, Jamaica, waiting for a manicure and pedicure appointment. That evening at sunset, she and her boyfriend of seven years, Josh Oiler, were finally getting married.
Elkhart Truth

AHA News: Damage From Preeclampsia May Be Seen Decades Later In the Eyes

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Women who develop a type of high blood pressure during pregnancy show signs of damage to the small blood vessels in the eye by middle age, according to new research. The findings suggest small vessel, or microvascular, disease may account for their increased risk of heart disease later in life.
Elkhart Truth

Majority of Pregnant U.S. Women Were Already in Poor Health: Study

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Once they're pregnant, women have a lot of checkups to make sure they stay healthy. But a mom's health preconception is vitally important, too, and a growing cause for concern. Increasingly, moms in the United States are starting their pregnancies already having heart...
Elkhart Truth

Big Spike in Alcoholic Liver Disease Early in Pandemic

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The early months of the COVID-19 pandemic brought a big jump in hospitalizations for life-threatening alcoholic hepatitis at a Detroit health system, new research shows. Alcoholic hepatitis is a liver disease caused by heavy drinking, and these findings add to mounting evidence that...
Elkhart Truth

These Simple Steps Can Help Seniors Manage Their Health Care

SATURDAY, Feb. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Navigating the health care system can be challenging, but an expert urges older people not to try to go it alone. "It's common for someone who hasn't had any health problems suddenly to be faced with their own issues and the need to navigate the health care system," said Maria Radwanski, manager of care transitions and outpatient adult care management at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
