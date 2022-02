View live updates and discuss a doubleheader between the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes and the Towson Tigers at Mark Light Field on Saturday (2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., ACCNX). Miami (1-0) won 10-8 in the season opener for both teams on Friday as Towson (0-1) led 7-5 in the sixth before the Hurricanes scored five runs and held on for the win. ... The Hurricanes, who are coming off a 33-21 season with a regional appearance, are looking for a strong opening weekend with a four-game series to help them get ready for a showdown against No. 9 Florida in two weeks. ... Miami will feature a number of new faces in the lineup with 66 percent of its home runs and 75 percent of its RBIs from last season needing to be replaced on a team that finished 11th (out of 14) in the ACC in runs scored per game. ... Towson is coming off a 21-36 campaign where they made the CAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. ... Miami was picked to finish third in the ACC Coastal Division while Towson was picked to finish seventh in the CAA.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO