ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Red Rooster Overtown Explores The African Diaspora With Weekly Culinary Specials Throughout February

CNN
CNN
 4 days ago

OVERTOWN (CBSMiami) – There’s a lot to crow about this month at Red Rooster Overtown.

Executive Chef Tristan Epps has curated a thoughtful selection of weekly culinary specials in celebration of Black History Month.

Throughout this month the restaurant is exploring the diaspora of Africa’s culinary influences on the Americas.

“Since coming to Miami, we’ve had this great theme of really celebrating the transatlantic slave trade or the African diaspora and how it really transpired here in America,” said Epps. “The path that it took really affects the food that we eat now.”

Each week this month, Chef Epps, who hails from Trinidad, features a weeklong menu that recreates the culinary traditions of Africa, then the Caribbean, then the Cajun country and Creole, ending on the South Carolina-Georgia low country.

“Without African cuisine there would’ve been no Caribbean cuisine which would’ve then also not had cuisine of the south of what we eat now. We really wanted to show that path and that journey,” said Epps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWGnn_0eF7gBiz00
The menu celebrating African cuisine. (CBS4)

Chef Epps prepares an appetizer for week two, which is food from the Caribbean. It’s Old World curry potato croquettes and stewed oxtail with chana. It’s cooked for hours and seasoned well.

“Food at this time period was basically out of necessity. There was no filet mignon, there was no ribeye steaks. There were these cheaper cuts of meat,” he explained.

He also prepares a classic Afro-Caribbean, “go-to” dish: dry-salted cod that’s rehydrated and poached and cooked with vegetables. The dish is plated with puffy dream balls known as bakes, which are deep fried to a golden brown and topped with avocado and watercress.

With such distinct flavors, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo and Chef Epps discussed what it all means.

“It all ends up tying together you know. It all becomes our history. While it is Black History Month, it truly is the history of our food of America,” he said.

“It’s a delicacy,” said Petrillo, after tasting the salted cod, while admitting this is such an education as well.

Something Chef Epps hopes all customers will get when they come in this month.

“African-American food and Black food comes from a lot of different places. It’s not just fried chicken and it’s not just mac and cheese. While those are really important parts of the history, it goes so far back,” he said. “This might be something new to you, but this Black history and I want to show a different part of that.”

You can view the restaurant’s Black History Month menu HERE.

The celebration of Black History Month is at Red Rooster through the end of the month for dinner only. For more info, go to www.redroosterovertown.com.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eater

Frontera Grill Chefs Explore the African Roots of Mexican Cuisine

When Javauneeka Jacobs, a sous chef at Frontera Grill, the flagship of Rick Bayless’s fleet of Mexican restaurants, heard about the Afro-Mestizo culture in Mexico — the approximately two percent of the population descended from enslaved West Africans — her curiosity was piqued. What did they eat? What did it taste like?
Port Arthur News

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Meatless Mondays keep your week in order

Meat’s a big deal in Texas. In Southeast Texas, we grow rice and harvest seafood, too. Exploring the world through pasta, vegetables and grains is an adventure to me, so Meatless Mondays has been a thing at my house for a few years. Meatless Mondays are a thing for...
Arizona Daily Sun

Matters of Taste: ShiftFLG Kitchen + Bar encourages culinary exploration

Behavioral experiments have shown people who share a meal trust one another more and work together more effectively. An informal survey of 2,000 people in the United Kingdom, revealed those who eat together socially more often, have larger circles of friends and higher satisfaction in their lives. So, there you have it—all the excuses you need to meet a friend and share a meal.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
lonelyplanet.com

Much anticipated MOFAD exhibit celebrates 'African/American' culinary history. Here's how to see it

A groundbreaking exhibit exploring the often-overlooked contributions of African Americans to the culinary and cultural landscape of America opens in New York City in time for Black History Month. After a two-year delay, “African/American: Making the Nation’s Table,” which was created in cooperation with the Museum of Food and Drink (MOFAD)comes to the Africa Center.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
NBC Miami

Exhibit Honors Legacy, History of Overtown Neighborhood

While Miami was growing as a bustling city, so was segregation. Blacks were restricted as to where they could go and where they could live. That created the formation of what was called Colored Town, which is now known as Overtown. There’s a long rich history that’s been documented by the Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Rooster#African Diaspora#Black History Month#Food Drink#Cbsmiami#Cajun#Creole#Old World#Afro Caribbean#Cbs4
Hypebae

House of Aama's FW22 Collection Explores African Folklore Narratives

House of Aama‘s Fall/Winter 2022 “Bloodroot Into the Archives” collection expands on the brand’s “Heritage Bloodroot” line presented back in 2017, featuring its knack for storytelling and timeless silhouettes. The range pays tribute to African heritage and Southern Creole spirituality, deriving its inspiration from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

4 Types Of Food You Should Never Get Delivered, According To Chefs

Whether you’re tired of cooking, haven’t gone grocery shopping yet or you’re just craving something in particular, there are many reasons why getting food delivered is so convenient and appealing. After doing some research (several notable chefs spoke with Insider) and speaking with experts ourselves, we’ve rounded up 4 foods that might be better to eat in a restaurant as opposed to getting it delivered, and why.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
country1037fm.com

African American Heritage Festival February 26th

You’re invited to the 5th annual African American Heritage Festival at The Charlotte Museum of History. The free event is February 26th with live music, dance performances, author talks and activities for kids. For those looking to dig deeper into African American history, representatives from the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, the Association for the Study of African American Life & History and Special Collections at UNCC Atkins Library will be on hand to talk about their missions and to share resources available to research your own genealogy. Visit for more info.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, a dinner at the italian restaurant

After recounting his frustration with a recovery "which shouldn't go as well as it should", without indicating an exact date for his return to a golf course, Tiger Woods and his partner Erica Herman, took an evening in Santa Monica (California) a dinner in Giorgio Baldi's Italian restaurant. Tiger Woods,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Independent

‘He made sure that she got nothing’: The sad story of Astrud Gilberto, the face of bossa nova

The Girl from Ipanema” was one of the seminal songs of the 1960s. It sold more than five million copies worldwide, popularised bossa nova music around the world and made a superstar of the Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, who was only 22 when she recorded the track on 18 March 1963.Yet what should be an uplifting story – celebrating a singer making an extraordinary mark in her first professional engagement – became a sorry tale of how a shy young woman was exploited, manipulated and left broken by a male-dominated music industry full, as she put it, of “wolves posing...
MUSIC
CNN

CNN

888K+
Followers
133K+
Post
708M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy