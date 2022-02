Think of the Mercedes-AMG A35 as the gateway to a wider and more expensive range of ultra-fast and powerful German-built automotive rockets. This compact hot rod is merely a preview of what's to come when there's more room in your budget. Unfortunately, the AMG A35 has been dropped from the lineup for model year 2022, but you can probably still find 2021 examples still parked on Mercedes dealer lots. Get one while you can because this is truly a luxury go-kart.

