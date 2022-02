Back in 2010, I walked into the Mogadore Branch Library with the intention of borrowing a couple of books, when the librarian asked me if I was interested in joining the Friends group. I was not familiar with the term, so I asked her what the Friends group was. She explained that each branch library in the Akron-Summit County Public Library system had a group of people who helped with fundraisers for that particular branch. I thought that this group seemed like a group I could support, and I joined and became secretary on their board.

