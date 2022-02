Living in New York City is like falling in love. Every day you can find something new to embrace, appreciate and adore. Being single in the city, even on Valentine’s Day, can be an amazing gift and one that you should cherish every day your single self walks the streets of our five boroughs. This year, celebrate the incredible, single New Yorker you are on Valentine’s Day with special ways only you can enjoy your singledom in the greatest place in the universe. And don’t worry, none of these are bad meet-cute ideas. February 14 is all about you.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO