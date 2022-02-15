Asana Stock Is a Long-Term Buy Despite Its Near-Term Price Volatility

The shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) are trading at 8% above pre-Covid levels observed in January 2020, assisted by rising benchmark prices and a recovery in transportation demand. The company is engaged in exploration and production of oil & natural gas in the Permian and Eagle Ford regions of the Southwestern U.S. In 2019, Callon completed the acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas which more than doubled its production to 101 MBOED and led to a surge in long-term debt obligations. While benchmark prices have assisted cash generation in recent quarters, the highly levered balance sheet could be a drag to recent gains. Per the Trefis machine learning engine which analyzes historical stock price movements, CPE stock has a 51% chance of a rise over the next month (21 trading days). See our analysis Callon Petroleum Stock Chance of Rise for more details. (related: More Room For Growth In ConocoPhillips Stock?)

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO