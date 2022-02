SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is arguably one of the best fintech companies in the world. However, SOFI stock has shed over 50% of its value in the past year. Moreover, the short interest in the stock has risen considerably over the past few weeks, which is indicative of more selling pressure ahead. Hence, the stock is likely to fall further, presenting an excellent opportunity to pick up the stock for the long haul.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO