Moto Roader MC Coming to Modern-Day Consoles on February 25

Express your creativity in style with the Motorola moto g stylus gen 3. With a built-in stylus, you can handwrite notes, edit images, sketch freely, and more using this smartphone. Best of all, the 5,000 mAh battery provides up to 2 days of nonstop use. Moreover, this Motorola phone includes a 50 MP camera system to take amazing pictures. In fact, low-light shots appear sharp and bright while bright, close-up shots become more detailed. All the while, the frame expands to an ultra-wide-angle lens. Furthermore, this smartphone boasts a 6.8” Max Vision Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate for a smooth viewing experience. Additionally, with 128 GB of built-in storage, you can game and stream at full speed with the octa-core processor with plenty of memory. Finally, with My UX, you can customize settings to create a profile that suits your needs.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO