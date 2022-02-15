ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earning Crusher Puts Bulls Back in Charge of Disney

By David Moadel
InvestorPlace
 2 days ago

It’s a company that your grandparents might have invested in for safety and low volatility. World-famous Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is a generational holding – or at least it ought to be, but many traders dumped their DIS stock shares last year. As we’ll recount, the Disney share...

Axios

ViacomCBS stock plummets as investors grow wary

ViacomCBS' (Nasdaq:VIAC) stock dropped more than 20% Wednesday after the company said it would rebrand as Paramount and reorient itself further around streaming. Why it matters: Investors wonder how the combined company plans to compete against streaming giants like Netflix and Disney long-term and most expect the company to soon explore a sale.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Disney Has a New Executive in Charge of the Metaverse

Disney CEO Bob Chapek appointed executive Mike White to lead the company's metaverse strategy. Chapek has not provided any specific details on how Disney plans to make money from the metaverse. The metaverse refers to the concept of new entertainment supplied by virtual reality devices that promise to usher in...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down 20% to 77% to Buy Now

Disney posted record revenue and high subscriber growth in the first fiscal quarter of 2022. fuboTV's revenue is increasing, and it needs to boost profits. Investors are underestimating Netflix's long-term subscriber growth. It hasn't been a great year so far for growth stocks. After massive valuation spikes and general macroeconomic...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
TheStreet

Disney Dump: Hedgefunder Loeb Sells 52% of His Stock

Dan Loeb of Third Point, who had urged Disney to expand its streaming activity, unloaded Disney shares in the fourth quarter. Hedge fund heavyweight Dan Loeb, CEO of Third Point, apparently felt that he had more than enough Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report stock last quarter. Loeb...
STOCKS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Disney, Mattel Earnings Beat Expectations

The Walt Disney Co. handily beat Wall Street estimates on earnings and revenue for the first quarter of its fiscal 2022, and its stock jumped about 10% in after-hours trading. The Burbank media and entertainment giant on Feb. 9 reported adjusted net income of $2.7 billion ($1.06 a share) for the quarter ending Jan. 1, more than tripling adjusted net income of $776 million (32 cents a share) in the same period a year earlier. Revenue increased 34% to $21.8 billion. Analysts on average expected earnings of 61 cents on revenue of $18.4 billion, according to Thomson Financial Network.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Decider.com

You Win, Disney+: Put Grogu in Everything

Thanks to The Book of Boba Fett, we now have scientific proof of something that we’ve all suspected for the last couple years: Grogu makes everything better. Seriously, it’s just math! It’s just science! It’s just a fact! The first five episodes of The Book of Boba Fett were understandably Grogu free. The series was about Boba Fett, a bounty hunter with precisely zero pint-size sidekicks (although the rat-catcher droid could change that). And how would Grogu even show up on this show? Last we saw him, he was accepted into Jedi boarding school and flew off with Luke Skywalker in the Mandalorian Season 2 finale. Even if the frequently dour Boba Fett (both the show and the man) desperately needed the li’l dude’s charm, we weren’t gonna get it. It just wouldn’t make sense!
TV SERIES
newsy.com

Disney Earnings Aided By Parks Rebound; Disney+ Subscription Growth

A theme-park comeback continued to boost Disney's results in the most recent quarter. The company also added more subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service than analysts expected. Disney had closed or limited capacity at its theme parks and suspended cruises earlier in the pandemic. Domestic parks have reopened, and revenue...
MARKETS
eMarketer

Disney’s earnings show a company in transition

The news: Disney had a strong Q1 (ended January 1, 2022), reporting a 34% year-over-year (YoY) increase in revenues, per a company release. Streaming subscriptions also rose 34% YoY to 196.4 million across Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. Disney+ alone hit 129.8 million subscribers, above analyst estimates. The pandemic recovery continues:...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Billboard

‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series Put on Hold at Disney+

A delay with creative elements and scheduling challenges has forced the streamer to push back the spinoff of the feature film. Beauty and the Beast’s TV spinoff has hit a speed bump. Disney+ has put its musical prequel spinoff from its 2017 feature film on hold amid delays with...
MOVIES
NBC Los Angeles

Disney Parks Business Roars Back as Company Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Soars

Disney reported earnings for the fiscal first quarter that beat analyst estimates. Disney+ subscriptions beat estimates, adding nearly 12 million subscribers in the quarter. Disney's parks, experiences and consumer products division saw revenues reach $7.2 billion during the quarter, double the $3.6 billion it generated in the prior-year quarter. Disney...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Axios

Disney stock rises on earnings beat, subscriber gains

Disney's stock was up nearly 8% in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the entertainment giant reported strong revenue and earnings gains attributed to recovery at its parks and resorts segment. It also reported better than expected subscriber growth across its streaming products. Why it matters: Investors were bracing for the worst...
STOCKS
Investopedia

Disney Q1 FY2022 Earnings Report Recap

Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products revenue came in above analysts' estimates, more than doubling year over year. The Parks, Experiences and Products segment has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but continues to recover amid vaccine rollouts and the relaxation of restrictions. The number of Disney+ subscribers came in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Disney ETFs in Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings

DIS - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 9. The company has lost nearly 18.9% in the past three months. Let’s take a look at this entertainment giant’s fundamentals ahead of its earnings release. Inside Our Methodology. Disney has a Zacks Rank...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Preview: Walt Disney's Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Walt Disney DIS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestorPlace

Roku Stock Could Pop After Today’s Earnings, But Don’t Bet on It

All eyes are on streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock ahead of its earnings report at today’s close (Feb. 17). It’s been a tough time for Roku shareholders since the company’s last results were released in November. Since that time, ROKU stock has fallen around 50% to now...
STOCKS

