ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation, LEGO Team Up for Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck Set

By Kevin Dunsmore on February 15, 2022
hardcoregamer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation, Guerrilla Games, and LEGO today announced a new set based on Horizon Forbidden West’s tallest Machine. When Guerrilla Games first announced Horizon Zero Dawn, two different Machines captured audience’s attention. The mighty Thunderjaw with its T-Rex inspired look put up a formidable fight against Aloy....

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Before The Metaverse: Sega's Forgotten, Never-Released VR Headset

From films like The Lawnmower Man to Virtuosity — and all the Johnny Mnemonics in between — pop culture really made it feel like we were just one breakthrough away from plugging into virtual reality back in the 1990s. The actual technology available, however, proved otherwise. But if...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Horizon Forbidden West: All Differences Between PS4 and PS5 Versions

If you’re considering an upgrade, here are all the differences between the PS4 and PS5 versions of Horizon Forbidden West. Our next Horizon experience is almost here and Guerrilla Games has been hard at work delivering a true next-gen title for PS5 owners. However, one of the most impressive...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Guerilla Debuts Horizon Forbidden West Cinematic Trailer, Updates Zero Dawn Sales Numbers

Horizon fans are now just one week away from the launch of the highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s Zero Dawn, a PS4 exclusive before the game made its way to PC in 2020. Now, developer Guerrilla Games has prepared a cinematic trailer for Horizon Forbidden West ahead of its release on February 18 for PS5 and PS4, which can be seen below. Additionally, Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst has revealed that the original Horizon Zero Dawn has surpassed twenty million copies sold across PS4 and PC in the tweet below.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horizon Forbidden West#Guerrilla Games#Lego Team Up For#Lego Model
gamingideology.com

GTA 6 Super Bowl Trailer Reveal, Metal Gear Solid Remake For PSVR 2, Most Recent Bully 2

Grand Theft Auto fans may get their first taste of GTA 6 sooner rather than later. After years of speculation and rumors, Rockstar Games has finally confirmed that GTA 6 is in development, with work on the highly anticipated title “well underway”. And in the aftermath of this big reveal, a new theory has emerged that we may soon be seeing GTA 6 for the first time.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Tear It All Down in Instruments of Destruction Launch Date Trailer

You know what breaks real good? Absolutely everything. Entropy may be efficient and universally thorough but it’s also incredibly boring, so when it’s time for something to get cleared away the best option is some kind of giant flailing machine. What kind of machine is a subject of continued debate, though, and the only way to get a good answer is through endless experimentation. Instruments of Destruction is a game that lets you design towards an answer, although it doesn’t actually define the concept of “best option”. Technically speed and efficiency could fall under that category, but would simply ramming through a building be cool enough? Probably not, which is why the toybox for Instruments of Destruction includes wrecking balls, spikes, rods, chains, sawblades both circular and chainsaw-style, plus any number of different types of wheels and connector bits. There may not be any one true answer for what the best mecha-beast of annihilation is, but the goal of Instruments of Destruction is to design, drive, and tune vehicles that comes as close as possible across a series of islands with plenty of ruins to test them out on.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Adds 48 DLC Courses Through 2023

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has continued to be the best-selling game on Nintendo’s hybrid platform since its release shortly after the console launched, with over 43 million copies sold in under five years. These high sale numbers are even more impressive when considering how little post-launch support Nintendo has...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Sifu Planning to Include More Accessibility Options Post-Launch

Sifu is well known already among gamers for its notorious difficulty and precision skills in order to master. It seems, fortunately, for those struggling a bit that there will be some additions added to end up alleviating a little bit of this very soon. This information was confirmed by accessibility advocate and well-known blind gamer Steve Saylor who shared with people that Sifu would be receiving fixes to its subtitles, high contrast mode for console and new difficulty modes. Metroid Dread was specifically referenced in regards to difficulty, but as of writing it’s hard to say what the details will be. It will be interesting to see just what ends up coming of these changes, but exciting that there will be more options for those that want to try out Sifu but have struggled to do so.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
hardcoregamer.com

Disgaea 6 Complete Announced Alongside Limited Edition

Last year Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny arrived exclusively on Switch. While this was great for Switch fans, it left other gamers lacking access. NIS America just announced Disgaea 6 Complete which is coming to PS4, PS5 and PC via Steam. As the name suggests, this is the complete edition...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Review: Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars was one of the more surprising titles from last year. It was a traditional JRPG where the whole story was told through the medium of cards in the style of a tabletop game. It was an homage to class RPGs with a very accessible, straightforward approach. This unique game seemed like one off but without warning a second game was announced. Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden is the newest venture into the world composed of cards. Neither prequel or sequel, it is its own entity can be played separately from its predecessor.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Metal Slug: Awakening Teases Release for Playstation Systems

Metal Slug has long been a well-loved franchise about fun tank-based action with a collection of iconic characters. Metal Slug: Awakening is planning to continue this trend with a brand new title that’s been in the works for a while. Although we already knew it was planned for mobile platforms, we now know it’s also aiming to release for both PS4 and PS5 as well. This will be great for classic fans of the franchise who maybe weren’t as keen to play on mobile, so they can enjoy it on Playstation how they like to the fullest.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Long Awaited MMORPG ‘Lost Ark’ Now Available

Released a few years ago in Korea, the isometric MMORPG, Lost Ark, is now available to North America and Europe. Tripod Studio and Smilegate’s Diablo-esque adventure was picked up by Amazon Games, and has quickly become one of the most anticipated games over the last year. Although Amazon has somewhat struggled with its first MMO, New World, this looks to offer far more, having upwards of three years worth of content already at our fingertips – although we unfortunately don’t get the Summoner class at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Gears of Eden Springs to Life on Kickstarter

Somewhere out in space, on an asteroid tumbling through its orbit around a distant star, a small rover-style robot woke up. The amazing thing about the situation is that, prior to this, there was no consciousness to awake. The rover was a rover doing rover-ish things, exactly as programmed, every bit as sentient as a fork. Something happened to bring it to life, or at least self-awareness, but it’s pretty clear that finding answers won’t be as simple as hitting the nearest terminal for a SpaceGoogle search. The asteroid may not be dwarf-planet class but it’s still plenty large enough to house a few secrets, and the path to understanding will require poking around in every nook and crater.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Humble Epic Games Store Celebration Bundle Now Available

A new Humble bundle is out offering up a slew of EGS-activated games for a great price. For $1, you can enjoy Shakedown Hawaii, while beating the average of $12 and change gets you that alongside What the Golf and The Last Campfire. The $15 tier is the best value as that gets you everything there along with SCARF, Mortal Shell, Kingdoms of Amular: Re-Reckoning, and Saints Row the Third: Remastered. This is an amazing deal for anyone wanting SCARF as that game alone is $15, so everything else is kind of a freebie if you just want that.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Infernax Coming From Genesis to Modern Platforms Today alongside Game Pass Release

Infernax has been one of the most-beloved Genesis homebrew games since its debut, and is about to go from a low-key great game with a minimal chance for exposure to something far greater. Berserk Sutdio and The Arcade Crew’s Infernax delivered an exciting Castlevania-style adventure before on original Genesis hardware, but it couldn’t reach all that many players limited to that hardware. The decision to bring it to most other platforms is a wise one because it’s a well-crafted game and is now playable on many modern devices.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Graveyard: Strider 2

Watch your step, for you’ve just entered the Graveyard. Inside, we’ll be digging up games that have long been without a pulse. You’ll see both good and bad souls unearthed every month as we search through the more… forgotten…parts of history. The original Strider was...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 - Next-Gen Update Launch Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen update is available now. Check out the latest trailer for the open-world, action-adventure RPG set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Moto Roader MC Coming to Modern-Day Consoles on February 25

Originally released for the PC Engine/TurboGrafx-16 in 1992, the original Moto Roader was something different. It was a fully-overhead racer with a broader selection of track types than the norm, and featured head to head play as well. Now, it’s set for its greatest release yet across multiple platforms for the first time ever and will have a chance to reach its greatest audience to date.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Kirby’s First 3D Adventure Looks to be a Mouthful of Fun

While Kirby may not garner the same respect as some of Nintendo’s other mascots, only a handful of years have gone by where the Japanese publisher has not released a new platformer or spinoff title featuring the pink puffball since his debut title nearly thirty years ago. With multiple appearances on nearly every Nintendo platform and over 38 million copies sold, the Kirby series has quietly established itself as a mainstay through its mainline platformers and various spinoffs. While Kirby has embraced 3D graphics since the start of the millennium, however, his traditional platforming adventures have always been sidescrollers, with Kirby Air Ride, Kirby’s Blowout Blast and Kirby Battle Royale being the only spinoff titles to properly utilize 3D spaces. Considering Mario and Link have been exploring sizable open spaces for over two decades now, it has been somewhat surprising to see Nintendo be so hesitant to give their ever-hungry pink blob the same sort of step forward that the series could take advantage of.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy