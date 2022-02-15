PlayStation, LEGO Team Up for Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck Set

You know what breaks real good? Absolutely everything. Entropy may be efficient and universally thorough but it’s also incredibly boring, so when it’s time for something to get cleared away the best option is some kind of giant flailing machine. What kind of machine is a subject of continued debate, though, and the only way to get a good answer is through endless experimentation. Instruments of Destruction is a game that lets you design towards an answer, although it doesn’t actually define the concept of “best option”. Technically speed and efficiency could fall under that category, but would simply ramming through a building be cool enough? Probably not, which is why the toybox for Instruments of Destruction includes wrecking balls, spikes, rods, chains, sawblades both circular and chainsaw-style, plus any number of different types of wheels and connector bits. There may not be any one true answer for what the best mecha-beast of annihilation is, but the goal of Instruments of Destruction is to design, drive, and tune vehicles that comes as close as possible across a series of islands with plenty of ruins to test them out on.

