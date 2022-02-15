How to Undo and Redo on a Mac

If you’d like to find comprehensive system information about a Mac, you’ll find the Terminal is an excellent way to retrieve this data quickly. We’ll provide a handy command that reveals extensive system information about a Mac, including the current system software version and build number, kernel version, boot volume, boot mode, computer name, active user name, virtual memory info, SIP status, uptime, Mac model name and identifier, CPU chip, number of CPU cores, memory, firmware version, OS loader version, serial number, hardware UUID, provisioning UDID, and activation lock status. You can also customize the command to get additional details about networking, storage, bluetooth, and other relevant system info data types.
