ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

How to Undo and Redo on a Mac

By Jeremy Laukkonen
lifewire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article explains how to use the undo and redo functions on a Mac. You can undo, and redo, on a Mac using either the menu bar at the top of the screen or a Mac keyboard shortcut. Most apps that allow you to undo your most recent action use these...

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Viral TikTok shows the ‘secret button’ hidden in the back of iPhone that can be used for anything

There is a hidden button located in the back of the iPhone, a viral TikTok has shown.While the option to use the button has been in the Apple handset for years, a new video has brought awareness of it to a whole new set of people. More than a million users have viewed just one video celebrating the new feature, which warns that people are using their iPhone wrong if they are not taking advantage of it.The feature, named Back Tap, is actually in the phone as an accessibility feature, designed to give people more control over their phone....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

Did You Know Your iPhone Has a Built-in Dictionary? Here’s How to Use It

Your iPhone is packed with neat features that are not turned on by default. An example of this is the iPhone’s built-in dictionary. You have a selection of dictionaries embedded inside your iPhone that allow you to look words up with just a few taps. You can also use this feature without an internet connection. With this useful feature you won’t need your third-party dictionary and translation apps any longer. Here’s how to use it.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete files from Google Drive

Running out of storage space? Time to do some Drive cleaning. Google Drive is a valuable tool for storing and sharing files across devices. But it has a limited storage space of 15GB (unless you’re willing to pay a monthly fee for more), which fills up fast. Here’s how to delete files and free up space on Google Drive.
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac Apps#Undo#Pages
ZDNet

Try this iPhone screenshot trick

I take a lot of screenshots -- thousands every year -- across all platforms. I take so many of those screenshots on my iPhone that I've set up a quick way to do it using an iOS feature called AssistiveTouch (detailed information on how to do that can be found here).
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to download Wordle to your phone to keep playing it for free offline

Nearly everyone I know (including myself) plays Wordle each and every day. It's a fun and addicting word puzzle, in which you get six tries to guess a five-letter word, assisted by green and yellow tiles that show you how many letters you get correct. You get to play one round each day and then share your results to social media. Or if you're feeling extra, you can wear your Wordle score around your neck.
TECHNOLOGY
freecodecamp.org

How to Open Task Manager on Mac – Apple Shortcut Tutorial

Having problems with our computers is never fun. And what's often worse than the problems themselves is that they seem to occur when we're in the middle of an important task that needs to get done. The computer starts to significanlty slow down and an app we are using might...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
wccftech.com

How to Change Font on iPhone Running iOS 15

Apple gives you very limited options to customize your iPhone. However, with the launch of iOS 14, the company has made several changes in its platform, allowing users to customize several aspects of the device. By default, your iPhone is set to average font size. However, it might not be for everyone and you might want to make it bigger or smaller. if you are unfamiliar with the mechanism, we will teach you how to change the text font size on your iPhone.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Create and Delete Partitions on Your Mac

With larger storage sizes available for newer Mac models, you may think about partitioning your Mac’s hard drive to create separate containers for different types of data. You could use this to keep your work and personal files separate, or to run an entirely different operating system in one partition on your Mac.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

How to use Apple News on a Mac

Apple’s News app made its way to Mac with the release of macOS Mojave. With top headlines, special coverage, Siri suggestions, and channels you can follow, the News app is a go-to source of news for many. Although some have been enjoying the app on Mac for a few...
SOFTWARE
CNET

Your Mac has a hidden Hello screensaver. Here's how to unlock it

You've probably seen the commercials or advertisements that feature Apple's Hello screensaver, created exclusively as promotion for the colorful 24-inch M1 iMac computers that launched last year. However, even if you have an older Intel-based Mac, it seems that there's still a way for you to get your hands on the Hello screensaver -- because it's hidden in your computer's settings.
SOFTWARE
Mac Observer

macOS: How to Boot into Recovery Mode on an M1 Mac

Entering Recovery Mode on an M1 Mac is a different process than on an Intel Mac. Apple made it even easier to do. Here’s how it works. You’ll have to be connected to the internet to access Recovery Mode. Restart or shut down your Mac. You can do...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Enter macOS Recovery on an Apple Silicon Mac

MacOS Recovery is a special boot mode on your Mac that helps you troubleshoot various software problems. On Intel Macs, you could access it simply by holding down Cmd + R during startup. But that method doesn’t work for the newer crop of Macs that run on Apple silicon chips.
SOFTWARE
lifewire.com

How to Run EXE Files on a Mac

An EXE file is an executable file that either runs an application or an application installer. Mac has a utility called Boot Camp you can use to install a copy of Windows so you can run Windows EXE files on some Mac. Boot Camp alternative: WineBottler application which translates EXE...
SOFTWARE
tweaklibrary.com

How to Check Your Mac’s Memory for Problems

Using Mac for a long time leads to degraded speed and performance which annoyed users in their browsing experience and working. Several factors lead to the degradation of memory and performance. In this blog, we will see how to check memory usage and what steps we can take to maximize...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to install Microsoft Access on Mac

One of the more underappreciated and unheard-of tools in the Microsoft Office suite is Microsoft Access. For those unaware, Access is a database management system that uses Microsoft’s Jet Database Engine. Databases created using this application are stored in their unique format, thus making them not readily accessible to everyone. While it is very easy to set this tool up on a Windows computer, the case is not the same on Macs.
SOFTWARE
lifewire.com

How to Copy and Paste on a Laptop

Highlight the content and press Ctrl+C (on Windows) or Command+C (on Mac) to copy. To paste, press Ctrl+V or Command+V. Alternatively, right-click the content, then select Copy. To paste, right-click and choose Paste. To copy multiple files, left-click and drag a selection box, or hold down Shift as you make...
COMPUTERS
osxdaily.com

How to Find Comprehensive Mac System Info via Terminal

If you’d like to find comprehensive system information about a Mac, you’ll find the Terminal is an excellent way to retrieve this data quickly. We’ll provide a handy command that reveals extensive system information about a Mac, including the current system software version and build number, kernel version, boot volume, boot mode, computer name, active user name, virtual memory info, SIP status, uptime, Mac model name and identifier, CPU chip, number of CPU cores, memory, firmware version, OS loader version, serial number, hardware UUID, provisioning UDID, and activation lock status. You can also customize the command to get additional details about networking, storage, bluetooth, and other relevant system info data types.
SOFTWARE
igeeksblog.com

How to use Universal Control between Mac and iPad?

Imagine this, you are looking at a file on your Mac’s screen, and you want to move it to a nearby iPad or iMac. What will you do? Simple, select the file, drag it to the other screen, and drop it; unbelievable 🤯, right? Well, it is all possible with Universal Control. Here’s how to use Universal Control on your Mac and iPad.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy